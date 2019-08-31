What stood out from Air Force’s season opener was what it didn’t do.
Namely, pass the ball.
Behind a punishing running game and opportunistic defense, the Falcons blew out Colgate 48-7 while throwing just one pass.
“We scored 48 points throwing the ball once,” quarterback Donald Hammond III said. “That should be a reason for other teams to be scared of us.”
Hammond, the starter, didn’t throw the ball at all. He ran for three touchdowns in the first half and his services were not required beyond that. Backup Isaiah Sanders took over for the third quarter and connected for a 41-yard pass to Geraud Sanders on the team’s lone attempt.
This was the first time in Air Force history that it attempted just one pass. On five occasions – the most recent coming in 2012 and 1992 – they didn’t throw at all.
The passing game simply wasn’t required as the Falcons ran for 423 yards on 65 carries. Fullback Taven Birdow lumbered for 80 yards on nine carries. Tailback Kade Remsberg added 62 yards on nine attempts. Josh Stoner went for 56, Christian Mallard 53, Timothy Jackson for 43 and on down. Eleven Falcons touched the ball, with four scoring touchdowns.
Remsberg ran for a couple of scores during a 10-minute, 15-second second-quarter blitzkrieg that saw the Falcons score 28 points take a 35-0 lead into a halftime that turned extra long because of a lightning delay.
“It felt like we were in control of the situation,” Remsberg said.
The lack of passing wasn’t a ploy to keep the next opponent, Colorado, in the dark as to changes in the passing game, coach Troy Calhoun said.
“Our intent was not to keep anything close to the vest,” Calhoun said. “We literally went into this game, we were going to empty our powder. … We had everything at our disposal. Games work out in different ways than you anticipate. That’s why you have a good number of contingency plans, and yet at the same time we did a solid job up front.”
The defense did its part to aid in the effort.
Junior cornerback Tre’ Bugg intercepted a pass on Colgate’s opening drive, setting up a 33-yard touchdown-scoring drive.
Later, Lakota Wills recovered an errant snap at the Raiders’ 1-yard line, setting up Hammond touchdown.
Probably the biggest defensive sequence of the day came when Colgate drove inside the Air Force 20, only to be stymied by a tackle-for-loss from Wills and a pressure from defensive end Jordan Jackson. The result was a missed 35-yard field goal.
“That pretty much took a lot of momentum away,” Colgate coach Dan Hunt said.
The Falcons led 464-161 in total offense and gained 24 first downs compared to Colgate’s 11.
This against a team that finished in the top 10 in FCS last year with the level’s top-rated defense and brought back an experienced quarterback in Grant Breneman.
“We weren’t expecting it to be like this,” Jackson said. “But we know they were a great team so we prepared for them. I guess the preparation worked.”
Air Force left the game with measured excitement. The past two years brought lopsided shutout victories over FCS teams in the opener, and that was followed by struggles in 5-7 campaigns. Still, this was a dominant team that, according to the computer rankings, would have been considered a middle-of-the-road Mountain West team a year ago. And, it was the first game the Falcons had played since November. So, sure, they were excited.
“Today allowed us to show people we are ready for this season,” Hammond said. “We’re ready to make a splash.”
Added Wills, “We bring it. We brought it today, for sure. That’s what you can expect from Air Force football.”