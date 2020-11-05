Air Force's football game Saturday against Army is off because of a COVID-19 outbreak, multiple sources have told The Gazette.
Attempts to reach Air Force officials for confirmation were not successful.
The Gazette had previously reported that as many as seven Air Force players were not expected to be available not necessarily because any had tested positive for COVID-19 but as the result of contract tracing protocols at the academy that led to quarantines. A source indicated those numbers grew between late Wednesday and early Thursday. It is unclear if any Air Force players or personnel tested positive.
In an internal memo from athletic director Nathan Pine obtained by The Gazette, he describes increased academy-wide restrictions that include a transition to 100% remote classes.
"In consultation with USAFA leadership team and our doctors, we have no choice but to increase our team mitigations as well. We will suspend all practicing for a period of time starting (Thursday) to coincide with the 100% COVID testing and remote classes," Pine said in the memo. "All team practices & lifts will be on hold for a period of time (not sure exactly how long that will be right now but until further notice), our facilities will be closed to cadets for that time as well.
"With 100% testing, I am hopeful this pause will be short and we can isolate the positives and stop the spread of COVID but the virus will dictate a bit of that. As soon as it is safe, we will return to practice.
"This is certainly not where any of us wanted to be in early November but we have prepared for conditions to possibly require this. We have to get ourselves reset. Thank you for all that you are doing right now, I appreciate that this is not easy for any one of us or our athletes."
Air Force and Army don't have any common open dates remaining on the schedule unless they were to squeeze a game in on Dec. 19 in the week between the Black Knights' game against Navy on Dec. 12 and the Independence Bowl, for which it has already accepted an invitation, on Dec. 26.
The Falcons were scheduled to travel to New York on Thursday, a day earlier than most road trips, to adjust to Eastern Standard Time prior to Saturday’s 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time kickoff.
Falcons player Garry Mossop Jr. tweeted Thursday morning, "Welp.. no football this weekend for us." The tweet was then deleted.
Air Force was in position to capture the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy if they had won at Army thanks to a 40-7 win over Navy on Oct. 3.
