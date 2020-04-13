Mosese Fifita posted a celebratory photo to social media this weekend with four fellow Air Force seniors, marking the end of their time as undergrads.
The noticeably trimmed-down nose tackle then joined his fellow seniors by following tradition with a fountain jump.
For football purposes, the official exit of Fifita — the groundbreaking 330-pound first-team all-Mountain West defensive lineman — raises the question of who comes next at that spot.
“You don’t necessarily just replace Mo,” defensive coordinator John Rudzinski said during spring practice in early March. “With what he accomplished last year, it will be a pretty good challenge to replace him. But we’ll try to use the pieces we have to find a way to get good production out of that spot.”
The void left by Fifita won’t be the only one left to fill for Air Force, which this week will graduate 30 seniors from the football team, including six starters from offense and six more from defense. Some of those positions saw obvious replacements emerge in spring camp, but here’s a look at the spots left most wide open for 2020 — assuming a season takes place as planned.
Nose guard
The Falcons had never had a player like Fifita at the spot, and there’s not another one of his size and stature waiting to come along.
Senior Joey Woodring and juniors Kenny Ngaima and Elijah Brockman are the top competitors at the position. Sophomore Kalawai’a Pescaia also had some moments during his first spring session.
Brockman, who will play around 290 pounds, is the closest in size to Fifita. Ngaima is a muscular, compact athlete who was recruited as a defensive end and Woodring is a 5-foot-11 carbon copy of former Falcons nose guard Cody Gessler, with both coming from Katy, Texas.
“It’s going to be a fun competition throughout the spring, and frankly it's going to carry into fall camp, too,” Rudzinski said.
Cornerback
With Zane Lewis set to graduate and test the NFL waters, the Falcons need a new cornerback.
Tre’ Bugg returns at one spot, but the other position saw a steady rotation through spring practice. Seniors Demani Hansford, James Jones IV and Elisha Palm will fight it out along with junior David Eure.
There will be no lack of talent. Hansford, Jones and Palm are sub-4.4-second 40-yard dash runners, while Eure was a three-star recruit with offers from Vanderbilt, Rutgers and San Diego State.
Spur linebacker
Grant Theil settled in at the hybrid position in the defense this past season, finishing fifth on team with 50 tackles and breaking up four passes.
The Falcons could go many directions at the position, which often serves a fifth defensive back but requires the flexibility to play near the line as an outside linebacker. Junior Caleb Humphrey seems like the probable starter with a build similar at the position to Jacob Onyechi. Parker Noren, at 6-2, 210, is the senior veteran. Colby Raphiel is a safety who could slide to the spot. Or, the Falcons could consider using a surplus cornerback at the position depending on how that battle plays out.
DEPTH CHART
Here's a first look at Air Force's 2020 depth chart as projected by The Gazette's Brent Briggeman.
OFFENSE
LT
Parker Ferguson, sr.
Ryan Booth, jr.
LG
Nolan Laufenberg, sr.
Isaac Cochran, jr.
C
Nicholas Noyen, sr.
Joe Moore, jr.
RG
Kyle Krepsz, sr.
Hawk Wimmer, jr.
RT
Adam Jewell, sr.
George Silvanic, sr.
QB
Donald Hammond III, sr.
Warren Bryan, jr.
TB
Kade Remsberg, sr.
Josh Stoner, sr.
FB
Timothy Jackson, jr.
Matthew Murla, sr.
WR
David Cormier, jr.
Jake Spiewak, jr.
WR
Brandon Lewis, jr.
Ben Peterson, sr.
TE
Kyle Patterson, so.
Rhett Harms, sr.
DEFENSE
DT
Christopher Herrera, jr.
Kaleb Nunez, sr.
NG
Joey Woodring, sr.
Kenny Ngaima, jr.
DE
Jordan Jackson, sr.
Michael Purcell, sr.
ILB
Demonte Meeks, sr.
William Trawick, sr.
ILB
TD Blackmon, jr.
Grant Young, jr.
OLB
Lakota Wills, sr.
Grant Donaldson, sr
OLB
Caleb Humphrey, jr.
Parker Noren, sr.
CB
Milton Bugg III, sr.
James Jones IV, sr.
CB
Demani Hansford, sr.
David Eure, jr.
FS
Corvan Taylor, jr.
Jalen Mergerson, so.
SS
Trey Taylor, so.
Matthew Anderson, sr.