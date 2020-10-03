Phil and Judy Harms added an unexpected stadium to the list of places they’ve watched an Air Force football game.
The Crete, Neb., residents and parents of Rhett, a senior tight end, have followed the Falcons wherever they’ve gone the last couple of seasons.
“We even went to Hawaii last year, and it’s a good thing,” Judy said. “Because this year is so much different.”
With attendance for Air Force’s 40-7 smashing of Navy on Saturday limited to cadets, the Harms and their friends the Comptons, parents of another cadet from nearby Milford, Neb., watched from shallow left field at UC Health Park.
“We were so excited to see that this was an option,” Lisa Compton said. “So we got here at 1:30 to make sure we were one of the 500 to be able to come in the door.”
The Rocky Mountain Vibes partnered with Air Force to host a watch party at the baseball stadium with the giant video board beyond left-center field showing the game. Saturday’s event served as an opportunity for one sports team to help another, according to Vibes president and general manager Chris Phillips.
“That’s what it’s all about. I was so happy to get that call,” Phillips said.
“Couldn’t be more honored and happy to do it.”
Other watch parties were held at Rib & Chop House and The Brass Tap, but the experience at the local ball field seemed to offer something different.
Ryan Finnigsmier and his 11-year-old daughter Victoria, wearing a blue No. 18 Air Force jersey, used the outfield grass to play catch before kickoff, and they weren’t alone. Ryan grew up in Colorado Springs and adopted the Falcons as his hometown team. In a different year, he, like the Harms, would typically be inside Falcon Stadium.
“We’d probably make it out to the game, especially Navy,” Ryan said.
“This is not a bad alternative at all. Can’t really complain. It’s easier to get a beer here.”
The Vibes had concession stands, including a pop-up bar just behind first base, and the team store open. Ryan said his group got a bunch of free garb upon arrival. Phillips said the Vibes do a deep clean before every event and follow CDC guidelines throughout the event.
“It should be an awesome day at the ballpark,” Phillips said 30 minutes before the game kicked off.
And it was. Fans celebrated the Falcons’ defense getting a fourth-down stop on Navy’s first drive before Tevye Schuettpelz-Rohl’s field goal gave Air Force an early lead.
“We go to all the games. This is the first year we’re not going to be able to go to all the games and be in all the stadiums,” Judy said.
“We’ll start yelling and cheering whether it’s at the stadium or not.”