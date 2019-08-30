A 1,000-yard season sure sounds nice to Kade Remsberg.
“Of course it’s a goal,” Air Force’s junior tailback said. “That’s definitely what I’m going to be shooting for this year.”
To Kade Waguespack, the thought of a bowl game to cap his senior season sounds sweet.
The tight end was one of about a dozen Falcons freshman to attend the Arizona Bowl in 2017. The team hasn’t experienced a bowl game since then.
“It was an awesome experience,” Waguespack said. “To get the other players on the team to experience that, that would be a cool deal.”
For Garrett Kauppila, a bowl game wouldn’t be enough.
“We have loftier goals than that,” Kauppila said.
Such optimism is natural, particularly at this time of year. Air Force opens the season against Colgate at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Falcon Stadium. If the team wasn’t excited about its prospects while the season is a clean slate, now that would be out of the ordinary.
But this year, the talk comes from a place of confidence that was earned with experience.
Of the 22 positions on offense and defense, only at defensive tackle and slot receiver will Air Force feature a player without significant game experience. The entire defensive secondary returns. Pass rushers Jordan Jackson and Lakota Wills are healthy and enter their junior seasons with two years of experience. Quarterback Donald Hammond III, also a junior, has already shown he can utilize the tools around him.
In some years, returning Falcons players like guard Colin Marquez, center Chris Mitchell, quarterback Isaiah Sanders, tailback Nolan Eriksen, outside linebacker Grant Donaldson, safety Grant Theil and cornerback James Jones IV – seven upperclassmen with starting experience – would represent a decent amount of seasoned talent. This year, that group figures to open as backups behind teammates with even more snaps to their credit.
“People don’t really understand that, but we have a lot of skill this year and a lot of talent going into this season,” said safety Jeremy Fejedelem, a preseason first-team All-Mountain West selection.
Remsberg started nine games last year as a sophomore and averaged 5.8 yards per carry. Based on what he’s already shown, it’s quite plausible that he could become Air Force’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Jacobi Owens in 2015.
Bowl eligibility eluded the Falcons by one victory in each of the past two years, a stretch in which they lost six games by six points or fewer. So obviously a bowl berth is a realistic goal.
“I’m sick of these 5-7 seasons,” Fejedelem said. “I want nothing but team success.”
And as for taking the expectations beyond a bowl game, why not?
“I’m just trying to make it the best season possible,” said senior cornerback Zane Lewis. “Go 12-0. Go to the conference championship game, win that, too.”
And, hey, while lofty goals and wishes are being tossed around, how about this one? Waguespack, who caught nine passes last year, allowed himself to daydream about the ball going to the tight end with more frequency.
“That’d be nice,” he said. “I really hope there are more passes my way, that’s for sure.”
Air Force airing the ball out some more? Why not? It’s August. Dream away.