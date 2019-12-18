Blake Burris ... 6-4 ... 260 ... DE ... Dallas (Parish Episcopal)
Held offers from Colorado, Boston College, Army, Tulane and several Ivy League schools. … Rated as a three-star recruit by ESPN and 247 Sports, with the second-highest rating ever assigned to a Falcons’ signee behind safety Nate Polk a year ago. … Entered the season ranked No. 71 on the list of Top 100 recruits from the Dallas area by SportsDay.
Jalen Hodo ... 6-0 ... 175 ... DB ... Mesquite, Texas (Poteet)
Offers from Army and Liberty. … Did a little bit of everything for his high school team, playing safety, lining up at quarterback and returning kickoffs and punts. … All-district first-team selection. … Committed on Sept. 14. … Had five interceptions (returned for 182 yards) and 188 tackles in his career.
Adam Karas ... 6-5 ... 272 ... OL ... Arvada (Pomona)
Held offers from Arizona, Colorado, Boise State and Army. … Committed on June 24, thanking the Air Force staff “for seeing my potential as a player and as a student.”
Halatoa Tai ... 6-1 ... 195 ... DB ... Henderson, Texas (Liberty)
Brothers Sam (UCLA/San Diego State) and Albert (Utah) played college football, while cousins Haloti Ngata and Fui Vakapuna played in the NFL. … Rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports. … Ran a personal-best 4.65 40-yard dash at Air Force’s camp. ... Will play the hybrid "spur" linebacker position at Air Force.
Lincoln Tuioti-Mariner ... 6-1 ... 203 ... DB ... Las Vegas (Bishop Gorman)
Held offers from Hawaii and Nevada. … Lists a 4.65 40-yard dash, 34-inch vertical and 255-pound bench press. … Plays at one of the nation’s top programs.
Seth Meador ... 5-10 ... 170 ... WR ... Denton, Texas (Guyer)
Held FBS offers from Arkansas State, Nevada and North Texas. … Rated as a three-star recruit by 247 Sports. … Lists a 4.48-second 40-yard dash and 35-inch vertical. … Also runs track.
Fabrizio Pinton ... 6-3 ... 200 ... K ... The Woodlands, Texas
Held offers from Army and Yale. … Rated by Kohl’s as a five-star kicker and punter and ranked as the No. 13 kicker in the nation.
Samuel Petersen ... 6-3 ... 260 ... DE ... Maple Valley, Wash. (Tahoma Senior)
Held an offer from Army. … Was the first member of the class to commit and became the first to return his signature by sending it at midnight on Wednesday. … Rated by Scout as the No. 55 recruit in Washington.