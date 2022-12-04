Air Force is returning to a familiar bowl and will put its streak against Power Five competition to the test.
The Falcons will play Baylor in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 22 in Fort Worth, Texas. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. MT.
This will mark the third consecutive bowl matchup for Air Force against an opponent from a Power Five conference (Baylor plays in the Big 12). The Falcons defeated Washington State in the 2019 Cheez-It Bowl and Louisville in the First Responder Bowl last December.
For Air Force, this will be its sixth appearance in the bowl played at TCU’s Amon G. Carter Stadium. The academy is 1-4 in its previous appearances, losing to California twice, Houston and Rice. The lone victory came against Houston in 2009.
Air Force (9-3) is looking for its third 10-win season in the past four years, which would be unprecedented for a service academy. The only time it failed to win 10 games in that stretch came in 2020, when COVID-19 reduced the season to six games.
The Falcons have won four in a row against Power Five teams, a stretch that included regular-season victories over Colorado (2019, 2022) in addition to the two bowl games.
This game puts Air Force in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex for the fourth time in the span of 13 months. It played Army in November 2021 and again in 2022 in the Commander’s Classic in the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field in Arlington. It also played Louisville in the 2021 First Responder Bowl at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.
Baylor (6-6) was ranked as high as No. 9 in the nation in September. Just a year ago the Bears went 1-2 and finished No. 5 in the final Associated Press poll.
Defensive lineman Siaki Ika, a 6-foot-4, 358-pound junior, is considered a potential first-round NFL Draft prospect.
This will be the 12th time in its 20-year history that the Armed Forces Bowl will feature a service academy. Army has played in the game four times and Navy twice.
Armed Forces Bowl history
Air Force will play in its sixth Armed Forces Bowl later this month, breaking a tie with Houston for the most appearances in the game. Here’s a look at the past games for the Falcons.
2015: California 55, Air Force 36
Jared Goff, who would be taken No. 1 in the NFL Draft several months later, threw for 467 yards and six touchdowns
2012: Rice 33, Air Force 14
The Falcons gained just 214 yards of offense and were outscored 26-0 in the second half
2009: Air Force 47, Houston 20
The Falcons intercepted Houston (and future Broncos) quarterback Case Keenum six times in a game that also saw consecutive kickoffs returned for touchdowns
2008: Houston 34, Air Force 28
In a rematch of a regular-season game won 31-28 by Air Force, the teams played a tight one that was tied 17-17 at halftime
2007: California 42, Air Force 36
The Falcons built a 21-0 lead before California, led by receivers Robert Jordan and DeSean Jackson (who were suspended for the first quarter), stormed back