Air Force lost two fumbles, shuffled quarterbacks and, all the while, utterly dominated during a blitzkrieg of a first half against Utah State.
The Falcons led Utah State 17-0 halfway through the late Saturday night game at Falcon Stadium when The Gazette went to press.
The Falcons led 309-44 in total yards over the first two quarters. Their rushing advantage was 285-5. They had 18 first downs compared to the Aggies’ 1. They possessed the ball for 24:43 of the 30 minutes.
The hiccups – particularly fumbles from Isaiah and Geraud Sanders in Utah State territory – were the only reason the score was reasonably close.
Air Force (5-2, 3-1 Mountain West) entered the night seeking bowl eligibility, while the Aggies (4-2, 3-0) were looking to keep pace with Boise State atop the conference’s Mountain Division.
The Falcons returned to starting quarterback Donald Hammond III, who left last week’s game at Hawaii with an apparent shoulder injury on the opening drive. Michael Schmidt entered and led Air Force to a 56-26 victory and earned Mountain West offensive player of the week honors.
But with Hammond back and Isaiah Sanders back from a leg injury, Schmidt returned to the third spot on the depth chart on Saturday. Sanders relieved Hammond on the opening drive when it appeared the shoulder was briefly aggravated, then came back in for a single snap later in the half when Hammond stayed down with an ankle issue.
Sophomore fullback Timothy Jackson ran 16 times for 120 yards in the first half, making him the first Falcons player since Cody Getz in 2012 with three straight 100-yard rushing games.
Jackson scored Air Force’s first touchdown on a 1-yard run. Tailback Kade Remsberg later added a 1-yard score in a half that saw him run 10 times for 59 yards.
Kicker Jake Koehnke closed the half with a career-long 57-yard field goal.
Air Force entered this game having outscored its past two opponents – Fresno State and Hawaii – 49-6 in the second half after struggling defensively in the first half.
Those struggles were nowhere to be seen on Saturday, with Utah State and quarterback Jordan Love forced to punt on all four of their first-half possessions.
***
First quarter: AIr Force 0, Utah State 0
Air Force has nothing to show for a dominant first quarter against Utah State.
The Falcons lead 155-9 in total yards and 12:37-2:23 in time of possession, but two turnovers in Aggies territory have thwarted scoring opportunities in this late-night contest at Falcon Stadium.
Isaiah Sanders, who briefly appeared as a replacement for starting quarterback Donald Hammond III, lost a fumble on Air Force’s opening possession. On the second it was receiver Geraud Sanders coughing it up on a reverse.
Sophomore fullback Timothy Jackson leads Air Force with 73 rushing yards on eight carries as he aims for a third consecutive 100-yard game.
Hammond injured his right shoulder on the opening drive at Hawaii as third-string quarterback Michael Schmidt took over and earned Mountain West offensive player of the week honors. With Hammond back and Sanders back from injury, Schmidt has returned to third string.
Hammond pointed to his shoulder again tonight after the first play and left the game for the remainder of the first series, but has since returned.