Air Force believes it picked the right time to struggle with one particular area on defense.
At New Mexico, the Falcons struggled to contain the quarterback once he broke the pocket and decided to run. Lobos quarterbacks gained 121 yards on scrambles Saturday, accounting for more than a third of the team’s total yards in the Falcons’ 44-22 victory.
“That quarterback was super slippery and got out a lot,” linebacker Demonte Meeks said. “In my opinion we didn’t stop it so much, we just tried to mitigate the plays after he was off to the races.”
The same pass rush that produced seven sacks the previous week for the Falcons was again gaining access to the backfield, it just couldn’t quite finish the job against the more-mobile passers.
The bright spot is this provided game-speed practice for what Air Force is likely to see at Wyoming, where quarterbacks this season have rushed for 723 yards when taking away lost-yardage plays. That’s even more than Falcons quarterbacks have gained this season.
Anybody who witnessed Air Force’s loss at Laramie, Wyo., in 2016 — the first of three straight losses in the series — will recall it was the legs, and not the arm, of Josh Allen that provided the biggest plays as he rushed for 74 yards, including a 34-yard scramble that set up the touchdown that iced a 35-26 victory.
“He made something out of nothing more than once,” Air Force All-American safety Weston Steelhammer said afterward of Allen, who went on to become a first-round NFL draft pick and on Sunday led the Buffalo Bills past the Denver Broncos.
That’s the sort of challenge facing the Falcons again this week. The aggression of the defense, which often blitzes with linebackers and leaves cornerbacks locked into man-to-man coverage on the outside, can present some openings if quarterbacks are able to get to them. And Wyoming’s quarterbacks, though perhaps down to third-string freshman Levi Williams, have demonstrated a knack for finding those spots.
That happened to Air Force at Navy, where quarterback Malcolm Perry ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns. And, to a less damaging extent, it happened in New Mexico.
“What a good film for us to learn from,” coach Troy Calhoun said.
NOTES
Air Force quarterbacks received multiple awards Monday. Senior Isaiah Sanders was named one of three finalists for the Wuerffel Trophy, known as college football’s top award for community service. He is joined by Derrick Brown (Auburn defensive lineman) and Jon Wassink (Western Michigan quarterback). Falcons junior Donald Hammond III was named Mountain West offensive player of the week for his performance in a 44-22 victory at New Mexico in which he completed 9 of 10 passes for 327 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 41 rushing yards with a touchdown. It was Air Force’s most prolific passing game since 1976. Hammond was also one of eight quarterbacks to earn the Manning Award “Stars of the Week” honor.