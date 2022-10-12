Some help may be arriving this week for the Air Force offense.
Tailback DeAndre Hughes is expected to return, The Gazette was told. Zac Larrier, the speedy quarterback/running back who is also a Mountain West sprinting champion, was awaiting a final hurdle to be cleared to return. Tight end Kyle Patterson returned to practice, a sign he may also be on the mend.
The defense is a different story for the Falcons (4-2, 1-2 Mountain West), as linebacker Alec Mock and cornerback Michael Mack II are both out for Saturday’s game at UNLV (4-2, 2-1).
But for the offense, the potential lift has been long awaited.
The Falcons have failed to reach 360 yards of total offense in their past two games after averaging 487 in the first four weeks. The yards on the edges have been particularly hard to find.
Hughes and Larrier should bolster that.
Hughes, a senior tailback, has only seven carries this season and has missed the past four games. Last year the Phoenix native ran for 221 yards and two touchdowns in a win at Nevada. In that game he had 13 runs for first downs or touchdowns, the most in Air Force history since it has tracked that statistic. Hughes had three runs on the season of 50-plus yards, a 108-yard game against Colorado State (on just eight carries) and finished the season with 8.1 yards per carry.
Larrier, a two-time champion in the Mountain West 200-meter dash, has had only 19 carries in his career, but has turned those into 163 yards and a touchdown. His best game came against the Rebels, as he ran for 80 yards on nine carries in a 48-14 victory last season. Haaziq Daniels missed that game with an injury, so Larrier and Warren Bryan split time at quarterback and helped the Falcons to the blowout without even attempting a pass.
Larrier’s only action this season came against Colorado, when he ran for 60 yards on six carries.
Patterson, the 6-foot-6, 250-pound tight end, leads the team with 18 career receptions for 318 yards.
The Falcons will still be without Dane Kinamon, who started the season with an 80-yard touchdown reception and 71-yard run in the first quarter of the opener, but he could be back early next month.
It has been a season of adjusting at the offensive skill positions with so many key players missing time. Backup fullback Omar Fattah also missed several games, though he returned last week and ran for a first down on a fake punt.
The Falcons own the second-highest scoring offense in the Mountain West, but they scored just 13 points in a victory over Navy and lost 17-14 at Wyoming.
Last week they fell 34-27 at Utah State.
“The resiliency,” coach Troy Calhoun said when asked what stood out as a positive from the first half of the season. “To play so many different guys and still be competitive in so many of our games, because we have been.”