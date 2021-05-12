A future football series between Air Force and Baylor could be on the horizon.
“We are in discussions with Baylor for a future home and home series,” an Air Force spokesman said in a statement to The Gazette. “Once finalized, we will release dates/years as part of a release in the coming weeks with future nonconference games over the next several years. We hope to have it by the end of the month or first part of June."
Bears athletic director Mack Rhoades initially broke the news of a potential series, telling a Waco, Texas, radio station Tuesday that scheduling between his Big 12 program and the Mountain West’s Falcons was in the works.
“We’re in the process of looking at something with them,” Rhoades told SicEm365 radio.
The Falcons generally have four nonconference dates on their schedule. Two spots are taken by Army and Navy. Another has been earmarked for a home game against a Football Championship Subdivision opponent in the season opener throughout coach Troy Calhoun’s tenure.
That leaves one opening to fill, annually. In 2021, that will be Florida Atlantic visiting in the second half of a home-and-home series. In 2022, Colorado will visit.
The Falcons don't have any other future games scheduled.
Baylor’s next schedule opening occurs in 2024.
Air Force and the Bears haven’t met since 1977. Baylor is 3-0 in the series.
While the Falcons have played many teams from Power Five conferences on the road or in bowl games — Michigan, Michigan State, California and Washington State being examples from the past decade — a visit from such a program to Colorado Springs would qualify as an increasingly rare event.
Aside from Colorado’s upcoming visit and visits from independent Notre Dame, the last Power Five team to visit Falcon Stadium was California in 2004. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Bears past the Falcons 56-14 in that game.