Air Force coaches are comparing Florida Atlantic players with Johnny Manziel and Marshall Faulk.
Florida Atlantic players are assuming the Falcons will be “the most disciplined people on Earth,” adding, “If you’re out of the gap, they’re going to punish you.”
While this may be matchup of disparate schools – one located in the Miami-area humidity, the other in the Air Force Academy thin air; one program coached by a straight-laced academy grad, the other by, well, Lane Kiffin – it is one that seems to have produced nothing but respect.
Not even Kiffin, usually a lightning rod, has generated so much as a spark from the Air Force side. This indifference makes sense if you consider Air Force’s players weren’t even in middle school when Kiffin was hired at age 31 to coach the Oakland Raiders in 2007. And coach Troy Calhoun said he had never met the coach who had ugly splits from the Raiders and then Tennessee, which he left after one year. He has since spent time at USC and coordinating Nick Saban’s offense at Alabama.
All back stories and program differences aside, this could be a game worthy of the mutual compliments.
If you toss out last week’s debacle at Oklahoma (the Sooners jumped to a 56-0 lead before winning 63-14), Florida Atlantic has the look of a rising Group of Five power. After a 1-3 start last year – including a 42-19 home loss to Navy – the Owls closed with 10 straight victories.
Kiffin is back for a second year and returns star tailback Devin Singletary, who ran for 1,920 yards and 32 touchdowns last year.
Asked for a comparable runner, Air Force coach Troy Calhoun came up with Faulk, the Hall of Famer.
“He can run with thrust and power,” Calhoun said. “He has very good ball skills, and when he breaks, he breaks.”
Calhoun thinks Florida Atlantic is improved at the quarterback position as well, with redshirt freshman Chris Robison – an Oklahoma transfer – making the Owls “more athletic, with probably more arm talent, too.”
Air Force defensive backs coach (and presumed defensive coordinator) John Rudzinski offered Manziel, a former Heisman Trophy winner, as a player with similar skills.
“He’s got a lot of traits as a thrower and a runner where you’d say he’s a Johnny Manziel-type of quarterback,” Rudzinski said. “He’s a young guy and obviously the staff thinks highly enough of him as a freshman for him to be their guy, because they’ve got other quarterbacks in that system who are very talented as well.”
The offense is run by coordinator Charlie Weiss Jr., who takes over at just 25 years old. Kiffin has a first-year defensive coordinator as well in Tony Pecoraro.
Defensively, the Owls feature linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, who ranked third nationally with 147 tackles last year.
“They’re fast, athletic and physical,” Air Force running backs coach Ben Miller said of Florida Atlantic’s veteran defense. “Just the movement we’ll see from them, getting off blocks and the quickness and explosiveness will be a different level, especially from last week.”
There wasn’t a great deal either team could take from last week. Air Force’s defensive overwhelmed FCS opponent Stony Brook in a 38-0 shutout. Florida Atlantic’s errors compounded themselves against one of the nation’s top programs in Norman, Okla.
This will be the test for the Falcons to see if they again look like a team that could compete in the Mountain West and for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy.
For Florida Atlantic, it’s a chance to face competition a bit more realistic than what Oklahoma brought last week – even if it’s not a matchup Kiffin would prefer after suffering through the loss against Navy last year.
“It’s very unusual scheduling, two years in a row,” said Kiffin, who inherited a schedule that includes a return trip to Air Force in 2021. “Don’t understand it at all. It doesn’t make your team better. (Facing a triple-option offense) makes you take a whole week to prepare for something you’ll never see again the rest of the year. And we don’t get paid for it, so it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.”
Maybe this matchup doesn’t make sense, but it could be a lot of fun.