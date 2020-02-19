Air Force coach Troy Calhoun is among two candidates for the vacancy at Colorado according to multiple reports, and a hire could be made within the next day.
The news was first reported by Football Scoop, and reports that Calhoun interviewed early this week with the Buffaloes were confirmed through a source by the Boulder Daily Camera. No news has come from Air Force sources, where Calhoun has traditionally kept tight reins on outgoing information.
The reports indicate Calhoun and former Wisconsin/Arkansas coach Bret Bielema are the two candidates to replace Mel Tucker, who left last week after one season to take over at Michigan State.
“You know, you don’t,” Calhoun said last week when asked if he had thoughts on Tucker’s abrupt departure. “We are so immersed in what we do and what we’re trying to do when it comes to the daily work habits and just the discipline and the mental toughness. You’ve got to have that, especially at the United States Air Force Academy and our football program. You lose as many guys as we did, there’s going to be a pretty steep learning curve. That’s what we’re thinking about right now.”
A 1989 Air Force graduate, Calhoun has led the Falcons since replacing Fisher DeBerry in 2007. The 2019 campaign ended with an 11-2 record, a No. 22 AP ranking and included an overtime victory at Colorado in the first meeting between the programs since 1974.
Calhoun holds a 98-69 record at Air Force, which was his first head-coaching position after serving as an assistant at Air Force, Ohio, Wake Forest and in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans. He has taken the Falcons to 10 bowl games in his 13 seasons, and the team captured a Mountain West Mountain Division title in 2015.
Sources have indicated Colorado had reached out to Calhoun before when it had an opening atop his program, but Calhoun nixed that early in the process.
Air Force announced in January – in the thick of recruiting season – that a contract extension for Calhoun through the 2025 season was being finalized. That contract has not yet been signed. Calhoun’s current deal runs through the 2022 season. Since he is technically employed by the non-profit Air Force Athletics Association Corporation, details of Calhoun’s contract, including any possible buyout, are not public.
“He’s done it here for a long time and he leads by example,” Falcons athletic director Nathan Pine said in January. “He understands the Air Force Academy and what we’re all about and he represents us very well.
“We have things going in a good direction, and it’s important for us to continue that continuity and important for us to say it publicly – our mutual commitment.”
Calhoun’s 13-year tenure is more than double that of the next longest-serving coach in the Mountain West. If he departs for the Buffaloes, all three Football Bowl Subdivision teams in the state will enter 2020 with new coaches and Air Force will make just its third hire since 1984.
Colorado’s other reported finalist, Bielema, spent the past two seasons as a New England Patriots assistant and was recently hired by the New York Giants.
Darrin Chiaverini is CU's interim football coach.