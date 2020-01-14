22
Air Force’s rank in the final Associated Press poll. This is the program’s sixth appearance in the season’s final rankings, joining 1958 (No. 6), 1970 (No. 16), 1983 (No. 13), 1985 (No. 8) and 1998 (No. 13).
8
Consecutive victories for the Falcons, giving them the second-longest current streak in FBS behind national-champion LSU (16).
2
Losses for the 11-2 Falcons, both in games that were competitive deep into the second half and on the road against teams that also finished in the Top 25 – Navy (No. 20) and Boise State (No. 23).
1
Air Force's ranking among Mountain West teams in the final AP poll, ahead of No. 23 Boise State.
4
National team statistical categories Air Force led. There were yards per pass completion (23.56), fewest penalties (42), fewest penalties per game (3.23) and fewest sacks allowed (0.31).
5
Team statistical categories in which Air Force finished second nationally. They were rushing yards (298.5, behind Navy), time of possession (34 minutes per game, behind Wisconsin) offensive third-down percentage (53.5, behind Ohio State), fewest penalty yards (368, behind Rice) and fewest penalty yards per game (28.3, behind Rice).
1
Air Force receiver Geraud Sanders’ national rank in yards per reception at 24.9.
3
Games for Air Force against teams that finished in the nation’s top five in passing yards per game – No. 1 Washington State, No. 4 San Jose State and No. 5 Hawaii. The three averaged 370 passing yards. The Falcons held them to an average of 345 passing yards and won all three by double digits.
4
Games for Air Force against teams that finished in the nation’s top 30 in rushing yards per game – No. 1 Navy, No. 3 Army, No. 23 Wyoming and No. 27 New Mexico. The four averaged 271 rushing yards. The Falcons held them to an average of 181 rushing yards and won three of four.
2
Quarterbacks who have led their teams past a team quarterbacked by Clemson sophomore Trevor Lawrence over the past five years, as he has directed wins in 70 of his last 72 games. Joe Burrow led LSU past Lawrence’s Tigers on Monday, and Air Force freshman Jake Smith did it as a junior in high school in November 2017, throwing a touchdown in the final minute to knock Lawrence’s team out of the playoffs in his final high school game after a 41-game winning streak.