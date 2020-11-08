Air Force has called off its second straight football game, announcing Sunday it won’t play this coming Saturday at Wyoming.
The cancellation comes as the Falcons cite an upward trend of COVID-19 cases at the academy and within the football program.
By Mountain West protocols the game will be a “no contest,” and it will simply be one fewer game on the schedule for the Falcons and Cowboys but not go down as a forfeit. It will not be made up.
“We are disappointed to lose a second consecutive game, but the health and safety of our cadets, staff and community is our No. 1 priority at the Academy,” Air Force athletic director Nathan Pine said in a press release. “We have seen continued increase in our COVID numbers within the football program and have again eclipsed our threshold for safe competition. We will pause football practices for now and work with our sports medicine staff to determine when it will be safe to restart again.”
Air Force had to pull out of its game this past week at Army for the same reasons but has not given up hope of rescheduling. A source told The Gazette there is a chance the game will be made up in the Independence Bowl on Dec. 26, as Army has already accepted an invitation to the game. Several obstacles would have to be cleared for that to happen, however.
The Falcons (1-2, 0-2 Mountain West) last played on Oct. 31. Their next scheduled game is Nov. 20 – a Friday night – against New Mexico.