Air Force football enters the final week of the season with hopes remaining of playing in, and even hosting, the Mountain West championship.
Here are the scenarios in which the Falcons (8-3, 5-2 Mountain West) would win their second Mountain Division title (and first since 2015) as they enter the regular-season finale on Friday against UNLV (2-9, 2-5) at Falcon Stadium:
Air Force victory and a Utah State loss
Regardless of what happens with Boise State, a Falcons’ victory plus a loss from the Aggies (8-3, 5-2) against New Mexico (3-8, 1-6) would give AFA the Mountain Division outright or through a head-to-head tiebreaker with the Broncos (7-4, 5-2), which Air Force defeated in October.
Air Force victory and a Boise State win
Regardless of what happens with Utah State, the combination of an Air Force win and a Boise State victory over No. 19 San Diego State (10-1, 6-1) would give the Falcons the title either through a two-way tie with the Broncos or a three-way tie.
Losses from Air Force, Boise State and Utah State
This would again create a three-way tie and the Falcons would advance as division record would eliminate the Aggies and then the head-to-head pushes the Falcons in. If this is the case, Air Force would travel to Fresno State or San Diego State for the Dec. 4 conference championship game.
Betting lines as of Monday have Air Force (-18.5) Boise State (-1.5) and Utah State (-16) as favorites to win this week.
And then what?
If San Diego State wins the West Division, which it would do with a win over Boise State or a Fresno State loss to San Jose State, the Aztecs would host the title game.
If Fresno State (8-3, 5-2) wins the West, which it could do with a win and a San Diego State loss, it gets complicated (assuming a victory over UNLV for Air Force). The Bulldogs and Falcons did not play this year, so there is no head-to-head tiebreaker. They would both have the same conference record and would not likely appear in the College Football Playoff rankings, so the tiebreaker would revert to computer rankings.
The Mountain West uses rankings from Wolfe, Anderson & Hester, Colley Matrix and Billingsley to create a composite that it uses as a tiebreaker. As of Monday, Fresno averages 35.25 in those four, while Air Force averages 39.25. Those ratings are built on a season’s worth of data, including Fresno State’s win over San Diego State and Air Force’s victory over Boise State. Under this scenario, Boise State would have defeated San Diego State this week, so there’s a chance the computers spit out slightly different rankings in favor of the Falcons. Of course, there are myriad other tweaks that will be inputted as the final week of action takes place.
Note
Air Force tailback DeAndre Hughes was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week on Monday following his 221-yard rushing performance in a 41-39 triple-overtime victory at Nevada on Friday. Hughes scored two touchdowns and the game-tying 2-point conversion in the second overtime.