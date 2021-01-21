The latest hire for Air Force football brings SEC experience and familiarity with the academy.
Tim Horton will join the Falcons as running backs coach and special teams coordinator, according to an announcement Thursday from coach Troy Calhoun. Horton spent seven seasons from 1999-2005 as Air Force’s wide receivers and running backs coaches under Fisher DeBerry. Over the past 14 seasons he has served as an assistant for his alma mater, Arkansas (2007-2012), as well as Auburn (2013-18) and Vanderbilt (2019-2020) in the SEC. All of his time in the SEC was spent coaching running backs and at times overseeing special teams as well.
He also spent the 2006 season in the Big 12 with Kansas State, coaching running backs.
Horton will replace Ben Miller at Air Force, as Miller left this month after 14 years with the academy to coach tight ends at Illinois.
Among the players under Horton’s tutelage were future NFL running backs Darren McFadden, Felix Jones, Peyton Hillis and Ke’Shawn Vaughn. He also coached Colorado Springs native Daniel Carlson when Carlson won SEC Special Teams Player of the Year honors as a kicker with Auburn. Carlson is now the kicker for the Las Vegas Raiders.
“I think Tim Horton is one of the best coaches I’ve ever had!” said Carlson in a text message to The Gazette. “He’s an incredible coach and an even better person!”
Horton has coached in 13 bowls games while tutoring five SEC Players of the Year and helping Auburn to the 2013 national championship game.
He played at Arkansas as a receiver and punt returner as the Razorbacks won back-to-back Southwest Conference titles in 1988 and '89.
Horton spent the past two seasons on Derek Mason’s staff at Vanderbilt. Mason was fired following the 2020 season.