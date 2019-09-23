San Jose State held a pep rally for its football team on Monday following its morning practice.
The band, cheerleaders and students showed up to honor the squad that went to Arkansas as 20 1/2-point underdogs and emerged victorious.
“It was just an awesome scene here on campus,” third-year coach Brent Brennan said. “We are excited. But we are on to Air Force.”
Not since 2014 has Air Force won its next game after suffering the first loss of the season. That's now the task for the Falcons after a quality showing in a loss at Boise State.
Yes, on to Air Force, where the Falcons suddenly will face a major test after Friday night’s loss at No. 16 Boise State.
Prior to Saturday, it seemed this would have been the one game remaining on Air Force’s schedule where it might have gotten away with a perfunctory, go-through-the-motions performance. After all, San Jose State had gone 2-22 over the previous two seasons.
The Spartans have already matched that win total through three games and have won on an SEC team’s home turf.
Air Force sees that as a positive.
“That’s the best thing for us,” Falcons slot receiver Ben Waters said. “I want every team we play to be the best they’ve been all season and then come in here and get stomped on. That’s our goal. That’s what we always want to do.
“I’m happy that’s happened. There’s some good film from that. That’s exciting, I mean, it’s definitely one of those things where San Jose State hasn’t been good in the past, but it locks you in. This is D-1, Division I football, you’ve got to focus up. They’re athletes, too.”
A closer examination showed something had been brewing with Brennan’s program. The squad played 47 freshmen in 2017 and ’18, building a foundation of experience. It then added five junior college transfers as well as a pair from four-year schools. Stir that into a mix that included senior quarterback Josh Love and, well, there were possibilities.
“Ability-wise, you did,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said when asked if he anticipated this turnaround from San Jose State when he studied it over the summer. “The thing that’s most obvious now is just the execution and the consistency — and the number of returners they have, too. You knew they had an awful lot of ability, and they’ve proved it so far, for sure.”
That proof came when Love threw for 402 yards and led a 75-yard go-ahead touchdown-scoring drive late in the fourth quarter and the defense produced five turnovers, including an interception with 1:13 remaining to secure the 31-24 victory.
Love told The Gazette in July that the team had the ingredients in place and planned no shortcuts to thrust itself into the mix in the Mountain West.
“We have everything we need,” said Love, who quarterbacked the team in 2018 as it lost four games by single digits and another four by an average of 15 points. “It’s just the right mindset. Finishing the work, doing the extra, it all carries over. Hard work works, I truly believe that.”
That’s what had Brennan so pleased with Saturday’s victory, as so much he had tried to instill in his program was validated.
“I think there’s something incredibly special about doing something that people don’t think you can,” Brennan said.
“To see the joy on their face, too. Just to see how that felt for the players. My hope is that they loved it and they want more of that.”
