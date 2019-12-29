Disappointment propelled Air Force toward an 11-win season. The Falcons hope the opposite emotion can keep them there.
“We take this feeling right here and we carry it into the offseason and let it fuel us,” quarterback Donald Hammond III said in the euphoria following the No. 24 Falcons’ 31-21 victory over Washington State at the Cheez-It Bowl on Friday night.
Throughout the season, Air Force credited a jump from consecutive 5-7 campaigns to this year’s success to a different mindset spurred by many close calls and disappointments.
“It shows the work that we put in, it’s fruitful,” said junior tailback Kade Remsberg, who ran for 1,050 yards this season. “A lot of us do have a chip on our shoulder. To have this season go the way it did, it’s an amazing feeling.”
The challenge will be to maintain that mindset while finding a slew of new players.
The deep junior class will be back, a group that includes Hammond, Remsberg, first-team all-Mountain West offensive lineman Nolan Laufenberg, second-team all-MW defensive lineman Jordan Jackson, three-year starting outside linebacker Lakota Wills, two-year starting cornerback Milton (Tre’) Bugg III, second-team all-MW linebacker Demonte Meeks and other starters like offensive lineman Parker Ferguson and outside linebacker Grant Donaldson.
If that class produces anything resembling the improvement of the seniors that just finished their run in Phoenix, the talent among the top 10 or so players will see an uptick next year.
But what of the rest of the squad? The current sophomore class has seen only fullback Timothy (Duval) Jackson and defensive lineman Christopher Herrera seize starting roles. The rest of the underclassmen, despite high recruiting rankings for many, are yet unproven.
The defensive line will a massive hole to fill with the graduation of 330-pound first-team all-MW performer Mosese Fifita, the program’s first player of his size. The defensive secondary will lose four of five starters. The offensive line will lose three starters. The offense will be without receivers Geraud Sanders and Ben Waters as well as tight end Kade Waguespack, a trio that caught 84% of the team’s passes this season.
“Tre’s coming back and he’s going to have a great year next year, I know that,” senior safety Jeremy Fejedelem said. “We get a ton of reps for our second and third string (in practice). We’ve got a lot of guys who are up and coming — Colby Raphael, Covan Taylor. We’ve got a lot of talent, but the experience side … they’ll be pretty young.”
Safety-turned-cornerback James Jones IV, a starter as a sophomore, will be back for a fifth year after serving as a reserve this season.
Hammond didn’t seem to concerned about finding new targets, particularly with someone like sophomore David Cormier set to regain eligibility next year after being seen as a potential starter heading into this season.
“My guys are leaving, but we’ll have guys step up,” Hammond said. “We’ll have David Cormier and Amari Terry step up — we didn’t get to see those guys this year, wish we could have. We’ll see those guys next year.”
Regardless of who the new faces might become, Air Force knows the goal. It has seen Decembers spent at home and it has seen a bowl game victory over a Pac-12 team. Now it wants another taste.
“This feeling,” Hammond said, “we definitely want to feel this again.”