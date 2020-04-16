Big news emerged for Air Force football through this little nugget passed along by the academy’s sports information department.

“Latest update … all the ‘big’ guys passed the fitness test,” an email to The Gazette read.

Translation, the senior linemen from the football team made it through the Aerobic Fitness Test (AFT) necessary to be commissioned as officers. This includes a 1.5-mile run that has to be completed under a certain threshold along with timed pushups and situps. They’ll graduate on Saturday.

The AFT is universal for entrance into the Air Force and has not changed. What is different is that three years ago the Air Force Academy changed its end-of-semester testing requirements (Physical Fitness Test or PFT) in a way that aided bigger players. Some of the endurance and body-weight tests that were required were dropped or modified for cadets at a certain weight, allowing football players to bulk up.

Enter Mosese Fifita.

At 330 pounds, the nose guard from Washington is believed to be Air Force’s first football player to see playing time at 300 pounds. With him clogging the middle, the defense gave up 3.5 yards per rushing attempt over the past two seasons. It had given up 4.6 in the two previous years.

Perhaps Fifita, who will serve in air battle management, could have played for Air Force in the past and passed the physical tests to advance each semester. An all-around athlete who won a national wrestling title while at the prep school, Fifita was also a first-team All-Mountain West selection this past year.

What is clear is that the football took the policy and quickly changed the look of the team.

In 2012, the Falcons lost to Rice in the Armed Forces Bowl. In that game Air Force started an offensive line that averaged 253 pounds. The Falcons averaged just 3.5 yards per carry, struggled to sustain drives and the Owls led 37:58 to 22:02 in time of possession.

Seven years later, the Falcons beat Washington State in the Cheez-It Bowl with an offensive line that averaged 293 pounds, an attack that averaged 5.4 yards per carry and created a whopping 43:24 to 16:36 advantage in time of possession.

“They’ve not only gotten bigger, they’ve gotten better,” Boise State coach Bryan Harsin told The Gazette in September.

To a large extent, those items go hand in hand. Air Force went 11-2 this past season and finished in the Top 25 (No. 22 in the final Associated Press poll) for the first time since 1998. But toeing the line with larger players could cause major issues if those players — allowed to bulk up during their time at the academy — did not qualify for commissioning at graduation. Because, again, the academy’s testing changed, but requirements to exit the academy and serve in the Air Force did not. The academy did not immediately respond to The Gazette's query as to what the repercussions are for a cadet who does not meet the requirements to be commissioned.

This never seemed to be a major concern.

“I don’t know the plan,” Fifita told The Gazette in November as he prepared for his final home game. “Right now I’m focused. I’m not looking beyond that.”

Senior football players routinely drop large amounts of weight during their final semester. Center Chris Mitchell, who will serve in acquisitions, reportedly lost about 40 pounds by late February this year after the final game was played on Dec. 27.

“If I come to a point where I need to lose like 50 pounds in a period of time I’ll be alright,” said junior offensive guard Nolan Laufenberg, who played at 315 pounds in 2019.

The graduating class of 2020, the first class that spent multiple years under the modified academy policy, met qualifications a month earlier than planned because the coronavirus prompted the academy to move graduation from May to April.

All 30 seniors from this past season will graduate (that includes Garrett Kauppila, who finished in December). That also includes linemen Connor Vikupitz (pilot training), Scott Hattok (civil engineering) and Colin Marquez (aircraft maintenance), who each played at 280 pounds or more this past season.

“To say we’re proud would be putting it mildly,” coach Troy Calhoun said of the graduating class. “Each one of those 30 will be outstanding officers.

“It gives me chills down my arm. Both my arms.”