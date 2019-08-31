Air Force’s defense and running game are dominating through the first half of the season opener.
The Falcons lead Colgate 28-0 behind three rushing touchdowns from quarterback Donald Hammond III and two from tailback Kade Remsberg.
All of Air Force’s 233 yards on offense have come on the ground, as the team hasn’t attempted a pass. Fullback Taven Birdow leads with 79 yards on nine carries, while Remsberg has 63 on nine attempts.
Colgate has struggled against the Falcons’ defense.
Tre’ Bugg intercepted a Grant Breneman pass on the third play of the game, setting up a 33-yard scoring drive.
The Falcons have four tackles for loss – including two sacks – and recovered a snap over Breneman’s head at the Colgate 1, setting up Hammond’s third touchdown.
Colgate had the No. 1 FCS scoring defense a year ago and gave up 26 second-quarter points over the entire season. This year the Raiders have already given up 27 in the second quarter to Villanova in an opening loss and today gave up 28 in the second quarter to Air Force.
Air Force leads 233-64 in total yards.
The Falcons have won all 12 openers under coach Troy Calhoun against FCS competition.