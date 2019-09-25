Air Force faces a conference foe Friday, but this might as well be a brand new opponent.
The Falcons haven’t seen San Jose State since 2016, which is standard as the division schedule flopped this year, bringing the Spartans, Fresno State and Hawaii back onto the schedule after a two-year gap. But this is unique in that so much has changed in this series that will be contested for the fifth time, with Air Force holding a 3-1 advantage.
No current Air Force (2-1, 0-1 Mountain West) players saw action in that game played 34 months ago. San Jose State (2-1, 0-0) has swapped coaching staffs since. And no one on the Spartans’ team has ever played at the academy.
“In a lot of ways, it’s almost a brand new opponent,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said. “It truly is, even though we’re in the same league.”
The Falcons are generally at an advantage when facing a new team, as their option-based offense is so unusual. But San Jose State faced Army last year – albeit in a 52-3 blowout loss — and has the Black Knights on the schedule again in a month. So the Spartans have seen a similar offense and, with two option teams on the slate, has allocated a good amount of time to that preparation between spring practice, fall camp and the bye week it had before Saturday’s victory at Arkansas.
“Just physically, it will help us prepare, knowing what it’s going to be as we’re walking into that game,” said San Jose State linebacker Ethan Aguayo, who started against Air Force as a freshman in the Falcons’ 41-38 victory Nov. 19, 2016. “That offense is something you have to really dial in, and you have to read on your keys. There’s all kinds of ways they can move the ball and misdirection.”
Spartans coach Brent Brennan, who was hired 19 days after his team last faced Air Force, knows that playing Army and Air Force are not the same.
“I would say the difference between kind of stereotypical option teams and Air Force is that Air Force also throws the ball quite well,” Brennan said. “A lot of times when you’re playing option teams, they’re really one-dimensional; even though it’s hard to stop, you’re focused on the running game. Air Force throws the ball really well, too. They spread you out, they stretch you really thin. It’s one of those deals where you have to play assignment-sound football. You have to be exactly right. It’s the ultimate, ‘Do your job.’ We don’t need any supermen out there. We don’t need guys making stuff up. We need guys to do their job and execute the details of their assignment and give us the chance to be sound in the run and pass game against this good group.”
On the flip side, San Jose State brings a defense that just forced five turnovers — plus a pair of fourth-down stops — in a stunning 31-24 upset of the Razorbacks. Those turnovers came on interceptions, which generally aren’t a major concern for Air Force’s offense considering how little it relies on the passing game.
Prior to Saturday, San Jose State would have been the one game on Air Force's schedule it might have been expected to handle with a go-through-the-motions performance. But then the Spartans beat Arkansas on the road, and this suddenly becomes a major test.
But the Spartans also put up 503 yards in an SEC stadium, including 402 passing. Senior quarterback Josh Love operates a system that uses the run-pass option and often throws quick-hitting routes.
The Air Force passing defense, a weakness in recent years, has been hit or miss in the early part of the season. The squad held Colorado to 220 passing yards in a victory in Boulder, then gave up 20 of 28 passing for 260 yards in a loss at No. 16 Boise State.
“I feel very confident this is a better pass defense than we’ve had in the past,” senior safety Garrett Kauppila said. “We’ve just got to show that. No, I don’t feel like we’ve come to our max potential by any means. I think every game we’re going to get better. I think we’ve shown glimpses of, hey, we can play well. And then there’s been times we need to improve. That’s why we’re in here every day, still working every day to prove that. But I have full belief in people we have in the secondary, in the defense as a whole and then our coaches are going to put us in the positions to make big-time plays going forward.”
Brennan said he hasn’t needed to see the Falcons in person to get one strong sense of what he’ll find at Falcon Stadium on Friday.
“I think we’re going to get an incredible test of physicality Friday night,” he said. “That’s something we have to prepare for and be ready for, because of who we’re playing and the type of football they play. ... What they’ve got is a bunch of badass dudes that like to play football, and they’re going to do it right every time. These guys are being trained to defend our country; I’m pretty sure they’re going to be physical. Watching tape, that’s how they are.
“They’re violent and nasty, and we’ve got to be ready for that.”
