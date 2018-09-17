There will be no late nights at Falcon Stadium this year, as Air Force received best-case-scenario news regarding the start time and broadcast carrier for its next home game.
The contest – Sept. 29 against Nevada at Falcon Stadium – will begin at 2 p.m. and be shown nationally on ESPNews.
This means the Falcons dodge the dreaded 8:15 p.m. start slot for their entire home slate. Three of the remaining home games will kick off at 1:30 p.m. – Oct. 6 vs. Navy, Nov. 10 vs. New Mexico and Thanksgiving Day vs. Colorado State. The other, vs. Boise State on Oct. 27, will start at 5 p.m.
ESPN had selected the rights to the Nevada game in the offseason, meaning the game could have been selected for the late slot on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU. Or it could have been shuffled to the online-only ESPN3, giving the host school the decision on when to begin.
Because there is no longer a bonus paid by the Mountain West for games selected on ESPN or ESPN2, the best situation for a host school is to get the national broadcast on ESPNews but be able to kickoff at a more fan-friendly time.
The rest of the road schedule presents a vastly different situation, as Saturday’s game will start at 8:15 p.m. at Utah State on ESPN2. There are also back-to-back Friday night games (at San Diego State on Oct. 12 and at UNLV on Oct. 19) and the Nov. 17 game at Wyoming belongs to ESPN, presenting the possibility of a frigid late night in Laramie.
Air Force’s first two games this season were broadcast only on Facebook Live. Now, the Falcons will have two straight on ESPN networks before playing five straight on CBS Sports Network.