The quest for 100
A win would be Troy Calhoun’s 100th victory, all coming with Air Force. He would join Fisher DeBerry (169-109-1) as the only Falcons coaches with 100 wins at the academy. Ben Martin ranks right behind Calhoun with a 96-103-9 career mark. Among other service academies, Ken Niumatalolo (101-62) is Navy’s lone coach with 100 victories and Army’s only coach with the distinction is Earl Blaik (121-33-10). Calhoun reached 50 victories in 91 games, but a victory on Saturday would mean he reached the next 50 in the span of 78 games. Calhoun, a 1989 Air Force graduate hired as the head coach prior to the 2007 season, is 99-69 overall. He had previously served as an assistant with the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos in the NFL and at Air Force, Ohio and Wake Forest in the college ranks.
San Jose State’s quarterbacks
The Spartans have developed one of the nation’s most prolific passing attacks, and coach Brent Brennan noted this week that he’s liked “how our offense has been moving the ball around in practice.” But who will be behind the controls of that offense remains a question. Graduate transfer Nick Starkel played two seasons at Texas A&M and played last year at Arkansas, while sophomore Nick Nash attempted 17 passes last year and threw for two touchdowns – both late in the game in a lopsided loss to Air Force. Starkel has the experience but has been uneven. He threw five interceptions against San Jose State last year in a stunning loss for the Razorbacks, but has started a victory at Ole Miss and threw for 499 yards and fourth touchdowns in a bowl game. Nash, 6-foot-1, 184 pounds, is considered more of a dual-threat quarterback.
Air Force up the middle
The Falcons feasted between the tackles against Navy, with junior fullback Timothy Jackson picking up 118 rushing yards and his sophomore backup Brad Roberts adding 103. And that’s also where much of the damage against San Jose State came last year. But there are complications. Jackson left the game vs. Navy with a hamstring injury but is believed to be better with three weeks to recover. The bigger issue is the absence of the guards, as The Gazette has been told left guard Nolan Laufenberg and right guard Kyle Krepsz will both miss the game while under COVID-19 quarantine (neither have tested positive, a source has said, but both are out because of protocols from contract tracing after a fellow cadet tested positive for the virus). Hawk Wimmer and Kris Campbell are likely to start, adding an element of inexperience.