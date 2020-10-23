3
Consecutive losses in Mountain West openers for Air Force, which fell at Boise State last year, at Utah State in 2018 and to San Diego State in 2017. The Falcons have lost seven of their last nine conference openers after previously winning 11 straight.
9
Consecutive victors for Air Force, the third-longest streak in school history and the second-longest active streak in the country.
24
Combined career catches for players on Air Force’s roster.
25
Average pass completions for San Jose State in its 12 games last season.
41
Points scored by Air Force in its past two victories over San Jose State. The Falcons are 4-1 against the Spartans, and have averaged exactly 41 points in those wins.
338
San Jose State’s passing yards per game in 2019, the fourth highest in the nation behind Washington State, LSU and Alabama. The Falcons beat both the Spartans and Cougars.