3
Losses for Boise State in its past five games against Air Force.
3
Losses for Boise State in its past 26 games against its other Mountain Division foes.
4
Victories in 21 tries against ranked opponents for Air Force under coach Troy Calhoun. The last one came against Boise State in 2016.
6
Third-down conversions for Boise State opponents this year in 35 chances.
22.8
John Hightower’s yards per touch so far this season (15 for 342 yards) as he has been involved for Boise State as a rusher, receiver and kick returner.