Areas of intrigue we'll monitor as the Falcons at Lobos meet at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Albuquerque, N.M.
Return to the road
Starting with this game, the Falcons will play five of seven contests away from Falcon Stadium. They’ve only played one road game thus far, a 23-3 victory at Navy on Sept. 11. Only a handful of Air Force players have extensive history in “normal” road games aside from the game at Navy, as last year’s games were played in front of largely empty venues. New Mexico has traditionally provided one of the Falcons’ quieter road environments, so perhaps it will mark an ideal transition for those just getting back into the groove of handling road crowds as well as for those who are seeing college road crowds for the first time.
Not all hands are on deck
New Mexico was down six of its eight receivers last week because of COVID and contact tracing, and the status of those players — receivers Mannie Logan-Greene, Keyonta Lanier, Elijah Queen, Andrew Erickson and Zarak Scruggs Jr. and tight end Trace Bruckler — is unknown for Saturday. The Falcons are also expected to be without receiver David Cormier and tight end Kyle Patterson because of injuries. Cormier and Patterson have hauled in five of the Falcons’ 14 receptions this season. Look for larger roles for Brandon Lewis at receiver and Caden Blum at tight end for the Falcons.
The conference race
This is only the second Mountain West game of the season for the Falcons and the opener for New Mexico, but that doesn’t make it too early to consider the ramifications on the conference race. In short, Air Force can’t afford a loss here. The Falcons lost to Utah State in the conference opener. The Aggies then lost at Boise State. So already there exists an opportunity for the Falcons to control their fate by winning at Boise and creating a three-way tie. But a million scenarios would have to play out for that to be the case. What’s more pertinent Saturday is the fact that a loss at New Mexico would drop the Falcons to 0-2, and with tough trips to Boise and Nevada still among the challenges on the horizon, the hole could already be deep enough to bury them.