0
Points for New Mexico last year against Air Force in a 28-0 loss. It was the Lobos’ first shutout loss since 2012.
1
Player on either team’s roster that is from the other team’s state. Despite the proximity (360 miles) between campuses, New Mexico has no Colorado natives on its roster and the Falcons have only one – WR David Cormier – from New Mexico, and he’s not expected to play due to an injury.
1
Win for Air Force against New Mexico away from Falcon Stadium since 2011, a span of five games. The Falcons lost in Albuquerque in 2013 (45-37), 2015 (47-35) and 2017 (56-38). They also dropped a neutral-site contest to the Lobos in Dallas in 2016 (45-40). The Lobos haven’t won in Colorado Springs in that time, as Air Force has nine straight in the series at home.
13
New Mexico’s national rank in rushing defense, giving up 77 yards per game.
18.2
Average points given up by Air Force’s defense this year, the best mark in the Mountain West and No. 34 in the NCAA. This despite giving up 49 points in a loss to Utah State. The Falcons also lead the conference in opponents first downs.
18.5
Average points scored this year by New Mexico.
441.5
Air Force rushing average over the past two weeks, helping the team to 76 points and 1,135 yards of total offense.