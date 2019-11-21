5
Length of Air Force’s current winning streak, its longest since closing the 2016 season with six straight.
7
Length of New Mexico’s current losing streak, marking the second straight season the Lobos have endured a seven-game skid.
74
What tailback Kade Remsberg would need to average over the final three games to give Air Force its first 1,000-yard running back since Jacobi Owens in 2015. Remsberg has averaged 85.4 yards over his past five games.
88.7
What fullback Timothy "Duval" Jackson would have to average over the final threegames to reach 1,000 rushing yards. He's averaged 121.2 yards over the past five games. Air Force hasn’t had two 1,000-yard rushers since Dee Dowis and Rodney Lewis in 1989.
96
Points that Air Force has outscored its Mountain West opponents while going 5-1 in the conference.
96
Points that New Mexico has been outscored by its Mountain West opponents in going 0-6 in the conference.
102
New Mexico’s national rank in scoring offense (23.4 points per game).
120
New Mexico’s national rank in scoring defense (35.8 points per game).