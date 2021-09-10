Air Force’s linebacker rotation
The Falcons played four players in its two inside linebacker positions — Demonte Meeks, TD Blackmon, Alec Mock and Johnathan Youngblood — in last week’s opener against Lafayette. Asked about the reasoning for playing so many at the spot, coach Troy Calhoun compared it to the Boston Celtics or Los Angeles Lakers utilizing key players that extend past the starting five. Meeks said he assumed the point was to get everyone action and test different skill sets together. This week, facing an opponent that figures to push back a lot more than the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Leopards, the Falcons would seem more likely to commit to more snaps for its top two linebackers and in the process reveal who those two are at a deep position.
Which team is more crisp?
This is the earliest Air Force and Navy have ever played in a season, putting added importance on crisp execution. These offenses aren’t built to withstand negative-yardage plays, myriad incomplete passes, penalties or, most of all in run-heavy games with possessions at a premium, turnovers. Both teams have played once, with Navy stalling multiple times inside the 20 on offense and losing 49-7 to Marshall, and Air Force handling Lafayette 35-14 in a game that turned closer in the second half when Air Force’s offense endured a few short drives in the third quarter. These teams haven’t had the time to turn into what they will eventually become, but this game will count regardless and could well go to the team that simply avoids costly miscues that prevent it from moving the chains and eating the clock.
Questions will be answered, finally
This needs to be prefaced with the not-small disclaimer that games at Navy have always been close. Air Force has lost by more than 10 points just once in Annapolis since 2007. Facing these offenses is almost as challenging for each other as it is for the other teams on the schedule. This is not the best gauge of how a team will look over a 12-game schedule. That said, this is the first real look for Air Force after opening with a team from a lower classification. For Navy its an important chance to show they are not in for another down season. For the Falcons, in particular, this is chance to show this roster, back to full strength (although inexperienced on the offensive line), is the type that can put together a banner season. Fans of Air Force have waited for normalcy for so long. Here’s the first real look at what the new normal might be.