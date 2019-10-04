Three areas we'll be watching as Air Force travels to Navy at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on CBS Sports Network.
Air Force’s passing game
Talk through the offseason has been tweaks Navy has made to its passing game, implementing run-and-shoot principles with offensive assistant Billy Ray Stutzmann. But, statistically, aside from being more effective, the Midshipmen aren’t throwing much more often so far. No, the passing game that has earned recognition in this matchup belongs to Air Force. In the past three meetings, the Falcons have had scoring passes of 75, 62, 61, 59 and 51 yards against Navy – the same Midshipmen squad that last week showed itself susceptible to big plays as it gave up three scores of 70-plus yards in a loss to Memphis.
Stout rushing defenses
Air Force has made stopping the run a priority in recent years, and this season ranks 18th nationally in giving up 93.2 yards per game on the ground. Navy hasn’t been tested as much at this point in the season and has been a tick better at 84.3 yards per game, ranking 14th. Now, these defenses will face the nation’s top two rushing offenses. Last year, Air Force outgained the Midshipmen 257-129 on the ground. It may seem obvious that the team that runs the ball more effectively would have the edge in a game between option offenses, but the defenses will factor heavily into that equation.
Can Jordan Jackson make the difference?
There is nothing more disruptive to a run-based team than losing yards, and that’s what Air Force defensive end Jordan Jackson does best. Against Navy last year as a sophomore he made 3.5 stops behind the line – each leading to a punt. This year Jackson has just 1.5 tackles for loss through four games, but he’s also forced a fumble and had a game-changing play in a victory at Colorado with a blocked PAT. The unique raw physical tools Jackson brings at 6-foot-5, 285 pounds get lost a bit against conventional opponents, but not in service academy games. If Air Force is to grab a rare win in Annapolis, expect Jackson to have a hand in it somehow.
