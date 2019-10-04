1
National rank in rushing yards by Navy with 344.7 yards per game.
2
Air Force’s national rank in rushing yards with 332.8 yards per game.
5
Touchdown passes of 50-plus yards for Air Force in its past three meetings with Navy.
5
Touchdown passes for Navy in 13 games last year. It already has three in three games this season.
8
Consecutive times Air Force vs. Navy has sold out at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, including Saturday's game. Five of the seven largest crowds in stadium history have come vs. the Falcons.
75
Minute drive from his home in Aurora to the Air Force Academy for Navy linebacker Tama Tuitele, a 6-foot-1, 230-pound Regis Jesuit graduate who has moved into the starting lineup as a freshman.
1,000
Career rushing yard milestone approaching for Air Force senior fullback Taven Birdow (he needs 12 yards) and junior tailback Kade Remsberg (he needs 75).
Air Force and Navy used to dominate service academy football. They meet on Saturday knowing only one of them will be in position to reclaim that mantle.