8
Consecutive times this series has seen the home team win. The home team hasn’t trailed at the end of regulation since Navy won 33-27 at Air Force in 2008.
4
Winners of the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy since Air Force last won it in 2016. Since then Army has won it three times (2017-18, 2020) and Navy once (2019).
20
Total times Air Force has won the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy, the most in the series. Navy is second with 16; Army third with 9.
6
The two largest crowds and six of the top eight for Navy at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium have come against Air Force. Saturday’s expected sellout crowd could eclipse them all.
20
Career tackles for Navy linebacker Diego Fagot against Air Force. He has 194 career stops and will likely go down as one of the top Midshipmen defenders from this century.
90
Rushing yards for Navy in a 40-7 loss at Air Force last year, it was the third-lowest single-game figure for Navy in 13 seasons under coach Ken Niumatalolo (the lowest was also against Air Force, when Navy gained 57 rushing yards in 2016).
96
Rushing yards for Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels against Navy last year as he made his collegiate debut. It remains a career high.