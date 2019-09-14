They could laugh about it afterward, but it wasn’t funny at the time.
Just before halftime, Air Force had the opportunity to make a huge dent in the game at Colorado it eventually won 30-23 in overtime. The Falcons had driven to the CU goal line with a chance to go up 17 with a touchdown.
Air Force trailed by 10, then led by 10, then won a thriller in overtime.
They were dominating at that point, outgaining the Buffaloes 290-132. They were also getting the ball first in the second half.
This had blowout written all over it.
Then, Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III made an athletic move to avoid a rush. It looked like he might run it in from the 6. Instead, he passed to fullback Taven Birdow at the goal line. The ball slipped between Birdow’s hands, glanced off the top of his helmet and was intercepted by Colorado’s Mikial Onu.
“I could have taken a little off the ball,” Hammond said. “I kind of zipped it in there. Fullbacks aren’t really known for their hands, so I could have taken a little off of it.”
It wasn’t so much an issue of hands as it was equipment, Birdow explained.
“I don’t have wide receiver pads,” he said. “I’m not going to make an excuse. I definitely should have caught that ball. But I was not expecting the ball over my head and my hands don’t go very far above my head with these big ol’ shoulder pads on. So when it zips like that I didn’t have much time to figure it out.
“It’s definitely all on me, though. I’m not putting that on anybody but me.”
No remnants of old hostilities
Air Force safety Jeremy Fejedelem described Saturday’s game as clean on both sides.
“It wasn’t chippy at all,” he said. “It was just playing football. As it should be.”
From the stands, where Air Force was well-represented, there were no noticeable incidents.
After the game, CU coach Mel Tucker had his team stand behind Air Force for the singing of the “Third Verse.”
This series was halted 45 yards ago in part because of hostilities perpetrated by CU students as these campuses were diametrically opposed at the end of the Vietnam War era.
There was no visible remnants of that Saturday.
“Their class, just the quality of the program,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said. “It makes you proud to live in this state.”
Bugg with another INT
Junior cornerback Milton (Tre’) Bugg III intercepted a pass for the second consecutive week when he stepped in front of a Steven Montez throw in the second quarter.
Bugg started four games in 2018 and appeared in 12 games, but did not register a pick.
“It just feels great,” he said. “It feels great to come to someone else’s house and just win — just flat out win. It felt great, especially with the way it happened.”
Turning point
In a game that saw many changes of momentum — CU went up 10-0, Air Force stormed ahead 23-10, the Buffs came back to tie, the Falcons won in overtime — no play loomed larger than Jordan Jackson’s blocked PAT. The 6-foot-6 Jackson swatted away a kick with 6:09 remaining and Colorado in position to cut the deficit to six points. With the momentum on their side, a six-point lead would have given them the opportunity to win with a late touchdown (a touchdown they indeed scored). Because the deficit was seven after the block, the game went to overtime and the Falcons prevailed.
SUBPLOTS WE WATCHED
Colorado’s second-half push
As it had in its first two games, CU saved its best for last. The Buffaloes overcame a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Take away the blocked PAT, and the Buffs are likely considering this nothing more than a close call.
Limiting the damage to Shenault
As expected, CU’s Heisman Trophy candidate receiver was tough to stop. He caught a 42-yard touchdown pass, finished with eight receptions for 124 yards and added 25 rushing yards on three carries, including the game-tying touchdown in the final minute. But outside of him, CU had just 96 yards in the air and 80 on the ground.
Air Force first-half rushing
The Falcons executed their offense perfectly in the first half, with the glaring exception of two turnovers. The Falcons ran for 154 yards in the first half, opening up the passing game for 136 yards. They ran up the middle effectively, which made the edges that much more open. Even the turnovers (another fumble occurred in the third quarter) came on two runs that would have been first downs and on a pass that nearly went for a touchdown before it deflected into a defenders hands.
BY THE NUMBERS
Points off turnovers for CU despite forcing three takeaways from Air Force. The defense’s ability to limit that damage proved vital for the Falcons.
Wins for Mountain West teams over Power Five opponents this season, more than any other conference.
47
Yards covered on Josh Koehnke’s fourth-quarter field goal that stretched Air Force’s lead to 23-10. It was a career long for the senior.
.500
Troy Calhoun’s winning percentage in overtime, going 4-4 with Air Force
102,111
Attendance at Colorado for the past two games (vs. Nebraska and Air Force), making it the largest back-to-back crowds at Folsom Field since 2009)
Denver native Ben Waters timed his breakout performance perfectly - against in-state foe Colorado with many friends and family on hand to see it.
Jeremy Fejedelem was Air Force's Player of the Game thanks to 14 tackles and big plays in the Falcons' defensive secondary.
The political undertones of Air Force's big win at CU-Boulder can't be ignored. After 45 years, this one's going to feel good for all academy alums, Paul Klee writes.