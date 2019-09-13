Air Force faces Colorado at 11 a.m. Saturday in Boulder.
SUBPLOTS WE’LL WATCH
Colorado’s second half push
In its two victories, Colorado has outscored Colorado State and Nebraska by a combined 62-24 after halftime. That includes 31 points in the final 17 minutes of regulation against the Cornhuskers in which the Buffaloes racked up a program-record 258 yards in the fourth quarter. Conversely, Air Force has played just one game – two weeks ago – and many of its starters didn’t see the field after building a 35-0 lead by halftime over Colgate. The Falcons have emphasized conditioning in practice, and as opposed to Nebraska they won’t be dealing with the effects of altitude at Folsom Field (which sits 1,000 feet lower than the academy). Still, there’s no replicating that second-half experience and confidence the Buffaloes will feel if the game remains undecided down the stretch.
Limiting the damage to Shenault
Laviska Shenault Jr. will be a nightmare. There’s just no way around that. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound junior is an All-America candidate, a Heisman Trophy hopeful, a probable future first-round NFL Draft selection and as skilled a receiver as Air Force will have seen in a few years. And that’s saying something, considering some of the big games receivers have had against the Falcons recently. The key, it seems, is to make sure no one outside of Shenault goes off. Air Force has won its past five games when an opposing receiver has amassed 190-plus yards because it has isolated the area in which it surrendered the damage.
If quarterback Steven Montez is able to spread the ball around and hurt the Falcons with his legs, the defense will be in constant chase mode.
Air Force first-half rushing
Most teams want to establish their running game early. For Air Force on Saturday it is a must. The better the Falcons run the ball early the more it runs the clock and keeps Shenault, quarterback Steven Montez and playmakers like slot receiver K.D. Nixon and Alex Fontenot off the field. If Air Force is stymied early, it will likely fall behind and render its play-action-based passing game less impactful and more unlikely to provide a few quick, big strikes. A veteran offensive line and experienced runners like tailback Kade Remsberg, fullback Taven Birdow and quarterback Donald Hammond III puts Air Force well-equipped in this area, and Colorado has had inconsistent results in stopping the run in recent years, ranking as low as 108th nationally in that category in 2017.
BRENT BRIGGEMAN, THE GAZETTE