Areas of intrigue we'll follow as Air Force travels to Colorado State at 5 p.m. Saturday on CBS Sports Network and 740 AM KVOR.
Air Force’s quarterback situation
Haaziq Daniels had the most prolific passing half of his career against Army last week, throwing for 226 yards and a touchdown after halftime. That’s the good. The bad is that he was 3-for-15 passing for 68 yards in two and a half games prior to that, the Air Force offense under his direction has been shut out in the first half in two consecutive games and the Falcons haven’t scored more than 24 points in four consecutive games. Of course not all of that is his fault, but the quickest way to energize an offense is sometimes through a quarterback change. Backup Warren Bryan is still fighting an ankle injury, so he would seem an unlikely option at this point. Sophomore Zach Larrier, the Mountain West’s 200-meter champion in track, would be the next option.
Colorado State’s linebacker injuries
The “Mike” linebacker spot – “Really, the captain of the defense,” according to coach Steve Addazio – is in a tough spot for CSU. Dequan Jackson tried to go last week against Wyoming after suffering an injury the week before but left early in the game. Sanjay Strickland came in and promptly exited with an injury. Soon it was the fourth player on the depth chart seeing reps. Tavian Brown played it, but he hadn’t practiced that spot all week. This proved to be a factor in the 31-17 loss in the Border War. If it’s not fixed, it will be a big factor against Air Force’s top-ranked rushing attack that is always at its best when the fullbacks are gashing big runs in the middle, where linebackers might otherwise be waiting.
Air Force’s defensive line
The Falcons used a two-man rotation at nose guard for most of the season, with Kalawai’a Pescaia and Eljah Brockman sharing the spot. Pescaia was lost to an injury against San Diego State. Now it looks like Brockman won’t be available either. That leaves only Kenny Ngaima among players with experience at the position. A source told The Gazette that defensive lineman Jordan Jackson took practice reps at nose. Jordan is backed up by a pair of seniors in Kolby Barker and McKenly O’Neal, so his defensive tackle spot would be well stocked if he moved to the middle. But if the shuffling detracts from the effectiveness of the line, the Falcons might have a hard time contending with the sizeable Colorado State backfield that includes 240-pound running back David Bailey and 220-pound Jaylen Thomas (a Colorado Springs native and Vista Ridge graduate).