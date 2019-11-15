Air Force’s game at Colorado State at 5 p.m. Saturday will be carried by ESPN2. The channel can be found in Colorado Springs on CenturyLink 29, 606 and 1606, DirecTV 209, Dish Network 143, and Xfinity/Comcast 34 and through ESPN streaming devices.

The broadcast team will be Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Kelly Stouffer (analyst) and Lauren Sisler (sidelines).

This will be Air Force’s third ESPN2 broadcast of the season, following a Sept. 20 game at Boise State and Oct. 26 against Utah State.

This will be the Falcons' final regular-season game on linear television, as the final two games will be available on through online streams (on ESPN3 at New Mexico on Nov. 23 and on Facebook vs. Wyoming on Nov. 30).

The game will be carried on the radio by KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, The Fan 104.3 in Denver and American Forces Network (Sirius 99, EX 210, Internet 984). Jim Arthur (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) comprise the broadcast team.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

