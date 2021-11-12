2
Wins in two games for Air Force in Colorado State’s new Canvas Stadium. The Falcons have won four in a row in the series and 12 of the past 14.
10
Total deficit at the end of regulation in Air Force’s three losses this season – 49-45 to Utah State, 20-14 to San Diego State and 21-14 to Army in overtime. Colorado State has also had its share of close calls among its six losses, falling 24-21 to Vanderbilt, 24-14 at Iowa, 26-24 to Utah State and 28-19 to Boise State.
23
Field goals kicked this year by Colorado State’s Cayden Camper, just two shy of the school record. By contrast, the Falcons have connected on seven field goals this season.
375
Yards after catch this season for Rams’ tight end Trey McBride, the best in the nation according to Pro Football Focus. McBride has 74 catches for 838 yards this season. Air Force, as a team, has 41 catches for 846 yards.
102
Punts for Colorado State’s Ryan Stonehouse for 50 or more yards in his career. He has booted at least one punt for 60 or more yard in six of eight games this year, including a high of 81 yards. Stonehouse’s 47.6 career average is the best in NCAA history.
913
Rushing yards this season for Air Force fullback Brad Roberts. The last Falcon to eclipse 1,000 yards was Kade Remsberg went for 1,050 in 2019. The only other Air Force player to go for more than 1,000 in the past 10 years was Jacobi Owens, who did it in 2014 and 2015.