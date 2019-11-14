3
Air Force's national rank in third-down efficiency, setting up a strength-on-strength matchup as the Rams rank 12th in third-down defense. The Rams have forced three punts in the past three years against the Falcons.
6
True freshmen to start for Colorado State this season, the most in the Mountain West. Air Force lists just one freshman, receiver Dane Kinamon, on its roster.
13.4
Yards per carry (15 attempts for 201 yards) for Colorado State freshman receiver Dante Wright, who also has 47 catches for 644 yards.
80.75
What tailback Kade Remsberg would need to average over the final four games to give Air Force its first 1,000-yard running back since Jacobi Owens in 2015. Remsberg has averaged 75.2 ypg this season.
84.75
What fullback Timothy "Duval" Jackson would have to average over the final four games to reach 1,000 rushing yards. He's averaged 82.6 yards per game this season. Air Force hasn’t had two 1,000-yard rushers since Dee Dowis and Rodney Lewis in 1989.
15
Average margin of victory for Colorado State during its three-game winning streak. The average score in those games was 38-23.
19
Average margin of victory for Air Force during its four-game winning streak. The average score of those games was 37-18.