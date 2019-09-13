7
Victories for Mountain West programs in their past 10 meetings with Pac-12 programs.
7
Coaches Colorado has had since 1984 – Bill McCartney, Rick Neuheisel, Gary Barnett, Dan Hawkins, Jon Embree, Mike MacIntyre and Mel Tucker. The Falcons have had two (Fisher DeBerry and Troy Calhoun) in that span.
15
Seasons Air Force linebackers coach Ron Vanderlinden has spent between Colorado and the Falcons. He was a defensive assistant with Bill McCartney’s Buffaloes for nine years as they built the program in the 1980s through their national title in 1990. After stops at Northwestern, a head-coaching stint at Maryland and more than a decade at Penn State, Vanderlinden has coached Air Force’s linebackers since 2014.
11-0
First-year coach Terry Bowden’s record with Auburn in 1993. This is the comparison Air Force coach Troy Calhoun has made frequently when discussing the situation new coach Mel Tucker has inherited at Colorado.
42
Years since Colorado has played a service academy. Its last meeting came in 1977 with a 31-0 victory at Army.