BOULDER – It’s not the 45 years of buildup that has Air Force extra antsy for Saturday. It’s the past two long weeks. Or, more accurately, it's the excruciatingly long wait over the past 10 months.
The Falcons travel to Colorado Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff that couldn’t be more jam-packed with story lines. The institutions separated by 75 miles will play for the first time since 1974, when the series ended among hostilities from diametrically opposed campuses at the tail end of the Vietnam Era.
This is also just the second time – and first in 50 years – that Air Force/Colorado/Colorado State each play each other.
“It’s the state championship,” nose guard Mosese Fifita said.
This is also a rare opportunity for the Falcons to test themselves against an opponent from a Power Five conference. Since November 2013, Air Force has played just two of those games in the regular season; and those were longshot opportunities at then-No. 4 Michigan State in 2015 and No. 7 Michigan in 2017.
“Personally, I wanted to play for a Power Five team,” quarterback Donald Hammond III said. “And getting to actually play one in that environment is going to be cool.”
Added Denver native Ben Waters, “It’s awesome. It gets my blood pumping. We’ve got something to prove.”
But, more than anything, this team is just wanting to play a real, full-throttle college football game.
The opener turned out to be a dud. The Falcons ran to a 35-point lead at halftime against Colgate and rested many starters through the second half. Air Force attempted just one pass and outgained the visitors from the Football Championship Subdivision 464 to 161.
Then came yet another week off. So, while some teams – Colorado for example – have played in two full, exciting games; Air Force has essentially been idle since the 2018 finale on Thanksgiving.
“I’m excited to see how our defense performs against an offense of that caliber,” linebacker Kyle Johnson said. “That’s what I’m looking forward to, seeing how we come together as a defense.”
The in-game matchups figure to be as interesting as their big-picture counterparts. How does a Buffaloes program that hasn’t seen a service academy in 42 years fare against the triple-option? How can Air Force’s veteran defensive secondary combat All-America receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., and how much can a pass rush led by Jordan Jackson and Lakota Wills aid in that process? What will Air Force’s passing game look like after it attempted just one throw – a 41-yard completion – in the opener?
And who has the advantage in terms of the schedule? Colorado has been battle tested with a 52-31 victory over Colorado State in front of 66,997 in Denver, then by erasing a 17-0 deficit in front of a sellout home crowd of 52,829 to top No. 25 Nebraska in overtime.
Air Force hasn’t been challenged, but is also rested, fresh and carries the advantage of showing little of its offensive or defensive wrinkles in action.
“This is just how I’d love to draw it up,” said Waters, a Valor Christian graduate who was recruited by the Buffaloes – a little.
“I think they wanted me because they wanted (best friend) Dillon (McCaffrey),” Waters said of his high school teammate who now plays for Michigan. “They were one of my big people on the list.”
The many connections also add intrigue. Many Air Force players had friends from high school who now play for the Buffaloes.
Air Force would be raring to go against anyone right now. The program featured a young roster over the past two years and suffered through multiple close losses on the way to consecutive 5-7 seasons. Now, they feel those tough times served to build a foundation for what could be a return to form for a program that went 28-12 from 2014-16.
They've held that belief through spring practice, offseason workouts, fall camp and now a two-week wait through an off week. They can’t wait to play, to find out how good they can be and to experience all the other elements that come with the first meeting with Colorado since 1974.
“It’s going to be a great atmosphere, Waters said. “And it’ll be a fun one to silence.”