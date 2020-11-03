Air Force Falcons fullback Matthew Murla (32) attempts to break through as he carries the ball during the Air Force Falcons home football game against the Boise State Broncos at Falcon Stadium on the campus of the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. The Falcons lost the game against the Broncos to 49 to 30. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)