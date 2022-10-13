Air Force football adjusted its future football schedules, adding Sam Houston State on the road in 2023 and at home in 2025 in place of New Mexico State.

New Mexico State, a longtime independent, reshuffled its schedule to adjust to its move to Conference-USA in 2023.

Sam Houston State is also joining C-USA next year, as it jumps up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) after playing through this season as a member of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

The Bearkats will host Air Force at NRG Stadium, the home of the Houston Texans.

“With New Mexico State’s entry into Conference USA and their need to now put together a conference schedule as opposed to an independent, Air Force had the opportunity to explore other opponents for our home and home series in 2023 and 2025,” Pine said. “Coach (Troy) Calhoun and I have expressed our desire to find opportunities to play games in the state of Texas because of its rich recruiting, and the strong military and graduate presence throughout the state. We are looking forward to playing Sam Houston State in beautiful NRG Stadium in Houston and to their return to Falcon Stadium in 2025.”

Air Force will play at Sam Houston State on Sept. 9, 2023 and will host the return game on Sept. 13, 2025 at Falcon Stadium.

Other programs on Air Force’s future schedules include Baylor (on the road in 2014, home in 2027), Arizona (road in 2029, home in 2031) and UTSA (road in 2028, home in 2032).