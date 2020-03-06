Air Force added a former Denver Bronco to its coaching staff, announcing the hiring of Curome Cox as its defensive backs coach Friday.
Cox appeared in 36 games for the Broncos from 2005-07, intercepting a pair of passes, recovering a fumble and making 46 tackles as a cornerback and safety. His tenure in Denver overlapped with the time Falcons coach Troy Calhoun served as a Broncos assistant.
He was also a finalist for 2006 AFC Special teams Player of the Year Award with Denver.
“We’re really excited to have Curome join our staff to coach our defensive backs,” Calhoun said in a press release Friday. “Curome was so dependable for us with the Denver Broncos as he had a great sense for the game, whether playing corner or nickel, while also being one of the finest special team’s players in the league. Curome’s work ethic and immense experience will certainly impact our guys continued growth as leaders of character who also play very competitive football.”
A standout for Maryland, Cox also saw time with the Houston Texans in the NFL.
As a coach, Cox worked as a graduate assistant at Maryland from 2011-12 and coached defensive backs and special teams at Coastal Carolina from 2013-17 – where he served on a staff with former Air Force assistants Nick Jones and Patrick Covington.
He spent 2017-18 at Connecticut (defensive backs) and coached cornerbacks at Albany in 2019.
At Air Force, Cox will fill the spot vacated when Chip Vaughn departed last month to join the New York Jets staff.