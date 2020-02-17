Air Force’s football staff is back at full capacity, as the Falcons officially announced the addition of an assistant defensive line coach who played in the NFL and spent last season at Maryland.
Del Cowsette will serve as the assistant defensive line coach for the Falcons, the same position he guided for the Terrapins a year ago.
He played 32 games in the NFL as a defensive lineman for Washington in 2001-02 after being drafted in the seventh round out of Maryland in 2000.
“The Air Force Academy and Falcon football are bringing in a great mentor, coach and leader to our squad in Del,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said. “We also get Alena and their wonderful kids alongside. Del’s tremendous instincts and experience will be a huge part of us building leaders of character who play competitive football.”
Cowsette joins veteran defensive line coach Bill Sheridan as new hires for Air Force following defensive line coach Terrance Jamison’s departure for Purdue and linebacker coach Ron Vanderlinden’s retirement.
Alex Means, who served as assistant defensive line coach last season, has moved to coach the “bandit” outside linebackers. Brian Knorr, who had coached outside linebackers, is now with the inside linebackers.
Cowsette was with the Falcons last week for the start of spring practice.
His coaching career began at Maryland in 2007, where he served as assistant strength and conditioning coach before moving to assistant defensive line in 2008-09. He has also had stops at Albany, Hampton and with the Virginia Destroyers in the UFL. A Cleveland native, Cowsette is married (Alena) with three children (Laila, Delbert II and Joseph). He is a co-founder of the Premiere Intermediate Football League, and he owns the nonprofit youth organization In Between the Lines.