Air Force women’s basketball seems to have created a new norm.
The Falcons topped Northern Colorado 69-57 at Clune Arena on Wednesday night. In the process, it snapped an eight-game winning streak in the series by the Bears. Each of those had come in lopsided fashion, too, including last year’s 71-44 blasting at the hands of the in-state foe.
Freshman Briana Autrey scored 20 points, sophomores Emily Conroe and Kaelin Immel each had 15 and junior Kassady Huffman had 12. The Falcons fell in a six-point hole after about a minute, then scored the next 11 points and never again trailed.
Again, this is becoming the norm.
A week ago, the Falcons snapped a six-game skid against Army. Those had mostly been blowouts, too. Last year’s home slate closed with a victory over Wyoming, putting to rest a 25-game losing streak to the Cowgirls.
Air Force is 8-5 over its past 13 games. It was 2-11 over the 13 before that. Prior to that it was 0-13.
“It’s a lot more fun to win and go in and say, ‘We’ve got to improve this, this and this,’ absolutely. No question,” coach Chris Gobrecht said. “But the good news is I think we’re going to be better.”
Last year’s whole season was a crescendo building toward this. Even during a 2-23 start, the margins of defeat were shrinking and stats like rebounding, turnovers, field-goal percentage were all pointing to a team that was ready to compete. Then came a 4-2 finish that included the victory over Wyoming, which won the Mountain West, and a victory in the first round of the conference tournament.
Then along came a point guard.
Autrey has played seven games and reached at least 19 points in three of them.
“I kind of expected to come in here, be a point guard, look for my teammates,” Autrey said. “But I didn’t expect this.
“It was once the games started. I realize I could push in transition.”
She scored 24 points in last week’s victory over Army and on Wednesday hit 6-of-11 shots and made four steals.
While she controlled the action on the perimeter, the Falcons, despite being outsized, outrebounded the Bears 46-41. Palmer Ridge grad Ali Meyer paced the Bears (3-3) with 11 rebounds.
The Air Force “veterans” — Conroe and Immel — hit 3s in key moments when the game tightened in the third quarter.
And then came another scoring flurry from Autrey to help put away the Bears for the first time since 2007.
“She just makes so much happen when she’s on the floor,” Gobrecht said of the 5-foot-5 sparkplug from Suffolk, Va. “She’s got such great handles and the ability to get to the rim. We’ve never had that since I’ve been here. ”
Again, new norms all over the place for this program.