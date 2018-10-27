FINAL - Boise State defeats Air Force 48-38
Boise State moves ahead of Air Force in third quarter
Boise State continued this frenetic scoring pace into the third quarter.
Air Force did not.
The Broncos pulled ahead 38-31 in the third thanks to a long punt return and will open the fourth quarter with the ball.
The Falcons had sprung to a 28-21 lead in the waning moments of the first half, but Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien threw his fourth touchdown with 5 seconds remaining on a fourth-down play.
The Broncos then stopped Air Force on its first possession of the second half and moved above them after a field goal and a 1-yard touchdown run, set up by a 67-yard punt return.
Air Force added a 38-yard field goal from Jake Koehnke to stop a string of 17 straight points scored by the Broncos.
Boise State has 22 first downs and 415 yards of total offense through three quarters. Air Force has 17 and 343.
Quarterback Isaiah Sanders leads Air Force with 163 passing yards and 71 rushing yards.
