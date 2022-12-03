PORTLAND • Rytis Petraitis' effort has pushed Air Force basketball this year.
Back in the state where his parents both played at Oregon State, the freshman's aggression proved valuable, then costly, in a 68-64 loss to Portland State on Saturday.
He scored a career-high 22 points and led a 14-0 run for the Falcons in the second half. But a steal attempt with 25 seconds left drew a whistle — part of 52 combined fouls and 61 free throws between the two teams — that largely ended the game.
It continued a streak of road losses for the Falcons that now sits at seven, not including the team's first-round exit in the Mountain West tournament last season.
"I think they adjusted," Petraitis told 1300 AM Sports Extra. "They started playing us more straight up after switching (earlier). When they started to hit baskets and 3-pointers, all the momentum went to them.
"We have to execute."
The trip started off on a bad note. High winds forced the Falcons to travel from Denver Saturday morning, rather than their originally scheduled flight from Colorado Springs that was scheduled to land Friday afternoon.
Five hours are all that separated Air Force from its landing in Oregon, and a 2 p.m. tip-off time.
The offense started fittingly slow.
It wasn't until the second half that the Falcons found a groove, jumping out to a double lead on the heels of the aforementioned, 14-0 run.
Almost instantly, the Vikings answered with a 31-15 run of their own to close out the win. During the stretch, Corbin Green fouled out and the Falcons collected just two field goals in the final eight minutes.
When the final buzzer blared, Air Force had gone its final 2:26 without a made field goal. Adding to the troubles was a 23-for-34 mark at the free throw line and 17 turnovers — tying a season-high set against Portland in a 64-51 loss on Nov. 17.
"We had some key turnovers," coach Joe Scott told 1300 AM Sports Extra. "All the things we talk about — when you go on the road, the home team's time will come. We went on the road our first game almost a month ago, and we were way better today.
"To win on the road, you really have to play 40 minutes — play every possession like it's the last."
Air Force will return home Tuesday for another three-game home stand, starting with South Dakota.