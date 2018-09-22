LOGAN, Utah - A wild Air Force rally fell short at Utah State late Saturday night.
The Aggies escaped 42-32, but only after the Falcons crept to within three points after falling behind by 21.
“Sometimes it just doesn’t happen,” outside linebacker Lakota Wills said. “A lot of frustration goes into this. I’m frustrated. Coach is frustrated. But we’ve got to get past this and move on to next week.”
The (almost) key sequence came early in the fourth quarter when Kade Remsberg scored for the Falcons, who then converted a 2-point conversion. Then, on the kickoff, reserve linebacker Christopher Musselman ripped the ball free and scored.
Just like that, this was another nail-biter in a Mountain West Mountain Division series that has seen plenty of them, with Air Force having won each of the previous three shootouts by a touchdown.
Utah State (3-1, 1-0 Mountain West) took the air out of, however, when, after forcing a punt, a rushing attack that had been bottled up produced a 70-yard score from Gerold Bright.
The Aggies, plagued by closes losses in recent years, delighted in closing this one out. They followed Bright’s score with a fourth-down stop of Air Force deep in Utah State territory.
“To see us finish – to break a run, to get a fourth-down stop, to overcome multiple issues…” Utah State coach Matt Wells said. “None of the three phases was our A-game, but that’s probably what makes me even a little bit more proud.”
The stop of the Falcons occurred with 2 minutes remaining, down by 10. It was a situation that normally might have seen a field goal attempt, but Air Force kicker Matt Philichi left the game early with an undisclosed injury and backup Jake Koehnke had missed an earlier try from 40 yards.
“Just felt like at some point you’re going to have to get a touchdown,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said. “With the score what it is, you talk about how you’re going to have to get one of each. If not, we just thought maybe there’s still a shot to get two TDs.”
It was the second week in a row that Air Force fell on the road despite a late, improbable rally; having fallen 33-27 two weeks ago at Florida Atlantic when a blocked punt for a touchdown gave the Falcons a pulse in the final minute.
That provided no solace for a team that has now lost five of its last six games against FBS competition.
“No sir,” Calhoun said. “We had a chance to go take a lead and we didn’t do it, we didn’t get it done.”
Utah State looked like it might run away with this one. After the teams exchanged early scores – Utah State went up 7-0, Air Force went up 14-7 – the Aggies scored 28 in a row to pull ahead 35-14.
The Aggies received a career-high 356 yards from quarterback Jordan Love, who completed 26-of-38 passes. The running attack was bottled up for 63 yards on 23 attempts, with the giant exception of Bright’s 70-yard score.
“It’s one where we’re assigned to a space, and we’ve got to get it down, get the ball down,” Calhoun said. “The kid made a heck of a play, too. He’s a good player.”
The Falcons led 27-22 in first downs, while Utah State led 489-471 in total yards.
Air Force ran for 323 yards on 86 attempts – the third-most in school history. The Falcons’ 107 plays set a school record, shattering the previous best of 98.
Remsberg, a sophomore making his first start, ran for a team-high 94 yards on 17 carries. Quarterback Isaiah Sanders threw for 125 yards on 9-of-17 passing and ran 26 times for 58 yards and a touchdown.
Arion Worthman also saw time at quarterback, running for 26 yards on eight carries and completing 2-of-4 passes for 23 yards.
Air Force led time of possession 43:20 to 16:20, but much of that can be attributed to Utah State’s lightning-quick tempo. Four of the Aggies touchdown drives were completed in less than 45 seconds.
Air Force (1-2, 0-1) hosts Nevada (2-2, 0-0) on Sept. 29 at Falcon Stadium.