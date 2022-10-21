Air Force didn’t have much of an answer for Tommy Scarfone early in Friday’s game.
The Rochester Institute of Technology goaltender stopped promising opportunity after promising opportunity in the first two periods to keep Air Force in check and set the tone for the Tigers’ 4-2 win.
“Their goalie was the best player tonight,” Air Force coach Frank Serratore said.
Air Force didn’t score until a minute left in the second period, but that wasn’t because the Falcons’ attack was bad. In fact, Serratore said his team “got off to a really good start.”
But they still couldn’t get one past Scarfone.
The goalie made 27 saves — many of which were acrobatic — before the Falcons finally scored with a minute left in the second period. The Falcons two power play opportunities in the first two periods where they fired several quality shots, but Scarfone stopped every one of them.
“We knew he was a skilled goalie coming in,” junior forward Parker Brown said. “We weren’t getting much puck luck, and it happens that way sometimes.”
In addition to Scarfone’s precision, significant miscues cost the Falcons and allowed RIT to take its lead early.
A Falcon skater whiffed on a puck in the defensive zone, creating a 2-on-1 for RIT, which Simon Isabelle cashed in on.
In the second period, the Falcons were set to successfully kill a penalty before Andrew DeCarlo came onto the ice too early. Air Force got called for too many men on the ice, and RIT scored on its ensuing power play.
“We kind of lost the momentum due to self-inflicted wounds,” Serratore said.
RIT got one more goal before Brown scored to make it 3-1 at the end of the second period. But unfortunately for Air Force, the Tigers scored the next goal — a wrister from Tyler Mahan — to make it 4-1 and put the dagger in the Falcons.
Luke Rowe scored with two minutes remaining to make it closer, but by then, RIT’s lead was too wide with too little time left.
Still, the Falcons were proud of their attack and poise in the final 21 minutes.
Another plus for Air Force was puck management. Serratore pinpointed turnovers as a key issue in Thursday’s 3-2 win over the Tigers, but the coach praised that area of the game Friday.
“Within our game, we managed it well,” the coach said. “I thought it was way better than it was yesterday.”
The Falcons are 2-3-1 after splitting with RIT. They stay in town next week for a series with Colorado College — one game will be played at Air Force; one will be at CC.
Air Force’s players came into Friday confident that they could earn the sweep. While the Falcons didn’t achieve that, they know stealing even one game from a strong team like RIT is crucial for the conference race and their confidence.
“We’ll take it, but it’s not what we hoped for and it’s not our team mentality to take a 1-1 split; we want the 2-0 sweep,” Brown said. “We’ll take it, but there’s a lot more to be had.”